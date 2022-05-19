WKO European Championship glory for Scarborough-based 10-year-old deaf kickboxer Limerick Goodwin

Ten-year-old Limerick came away with three European titles and became the ultimate points fighter after winning the gold in a mixed category and earning a silver and bronze in girls light continuous fighting.

She has also qualified to represent England at the Unified World Championships in Italy in October.

Limerick’s proud mum Natalie Goodwin said: “Over the first weekend of May she competed at the WKO European Championships and came away with three gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She also took two European titles in points fighting and the gold and European title for the ultimate points fighter title in a mixed category.

“She trains out of Kris Crump Martial Arts (KCMA) at Wilberfoss.

“She is paving the way for all deaf people out there proving that having hearing loss does not affect her ability to train, fight and win like everyone else.

“Both my daughters are deaf and compete at kickboxing but unfortunately Lilly-Anne couldn’t be matched at that competition.”

Head coach Kris Crump “By using the radio aid in class and at competitions it allows them to compete and train on a level playing field with every other student I teach and in my eyes makes their achievements so far even more incredible”

Liam Johnson, who also coaches at KMCA, said: “I‘ve been coaching Limerick and Lilly-Anne for nearly four years and watched them come on so much since they started their journey in the kickboxing world.