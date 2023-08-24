News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

WKO World Championship delight for Scarborough kick-boxing star Limerick​ Goodwin

​Scarborough kick-boxer Limerick Goodwin claimed more success at the WKO World Championship in Barnsley.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Limerick Goodwin claimed more world titles.Limerick Goodwin claimed more world titles.
Limerick Goodwin claimed more world titles.

The Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year award-winner is now also a six-time WKO world champion.

Proud mum Natalie said: “She had some tough fights in points fighting, light continuous fighting and boxing, but she defended her titles from last year and soldiered on taking win after win to get the golds again and the world titles.

"She did amazing, we are all so proud of her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She also got a silver in kendo hands only points fighting and bronze in the girls open weight grand slam."

Most Popular

Limerick’s head coach Kris Crump said: “Limerick has been training so hard, and really working on her mindset and technique.

"She is an asset in the club, helping younger or less experienced members grow. While still pushing herself to be the best version of herself!

"I am so proud of Limerick, as her coach she is the dream student! She listens, learns and reaps the rewards! Another 6 world titles at the club and its all down to her work rate and character!"

One of her proud team mates Ruby Miller added : “She just keeps improving each time we compete, she's going to go far. She's an inspiration to other deaf fighters out there and is proof that they can achieve their dreams no matter what. I'm so proud of what she's achieved so far and can't wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Limerick’s next competitions is the WKKC Ippon Challenge at Doncaster Dome in September. She is also representing Team England once again at the ICO (International Combat Organisation) World Championships in October in Hull after qualifying at the British Open in Cannock early this year.

Related topics:ScarboroughBarnsley