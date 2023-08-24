WKO World Championship delight for Scarborough kick-boxing star Limerick​ Goodwin

Limerick Goodwin claimed more world titles.

The Young Deaf Sports Personality of the Year award-winner is now also a six-time WKO world champion.

Proud mum Natalie said: “She had some tough fights in points fighting, light continuous fighting and boxing, but she defended her titles from last year and soldiered on taking win after win to get the golds again and the world titles.

"She did amazing, we are all so proud of her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She also got a silver in kendo hands only points fighting and bronze in the girls open weight grand slam."

Limerick’s head coach Kris Crump said: “Limerick has been training so hard, and really working on her mindset and technique.

"She is an asset in the club, helping younger or less experienced members grow. While still pushing herself to be the best version of herself!

"I am so proud of Limerick, as her coach she is the dream student! She listens, learns and reaps the rewards! Another 6 world titles at the club and its all down to her work rate and character!"

One of her proud team mates Ruby Miller added : “She just keeps improving each time we compete, she's going to go far. She's an inspiration to other deaf fighters out there and is proof that they can achieve their dreams no matter what. I'm so proud of what she's achieved so far and can't wait to see what the future holds for her.”