Wold Merlins Short Mat Bowls Club celebrate move to Ganton with victory
The Wolds Merlins Short Mat Bowls Club celebrated moving from Flixton Village Hall to Ganton Village Hall by winning their first home match in their new venue, beating local rivals Scarborough.
The Merlins triumphed in the Scarborough & District Short Mat Bowls League by eight points to two to get off to a cracking start.
The club also took the opportunity to officially say thank you to Sport England and The National Lottery for a grant of £3,500, which made the move to Ganton Village Hall possible.
Wolds Merlins captain Chris Prendergast (Pictured back row, centre in the team photo no the right) said: “We’re really grateful to Sport England and the National Lottery for the grant.
“We applied for it under the Return To Play Small Grants Programme, which was set up by Sport England to help encourage people back to sport following the Covid pandemic.
“The amount may seem modest in the great scheme of things, but to a small club, like ourselves, it’s a real windfall and allowed us to buy all the equipment that we needed to make the move.
“Our next target is to encourage local people from Ganton and the surrounding area to come and try out our sport which is accessible to all.
“Anyone wishing to try out short mat at Ganton can get further information by ringing 07791 787693 or 07799 816284.”