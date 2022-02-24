Wold Merlins Short Mat Bowls Club celebrate move to Ganton with victory

The Wolds Short Mat Bowls Club Merlins say thank you to National Lottery/Sport England for the £3,5000 grant they received to help their move to Ganton Village Hall

The Merlins triumphed in the Scarborough & District Short Mat Bowls League by eight points to two to get off to a cracking start.

The club also took the opportunity to officially say thank you to Sport England and The National Lottery for a grant of £3,500, which made the move to Ganton Village Hall possible.

Wolds Merlins captain Chris Prendergast (Pictured back row, centre in the team photo no the right) said: “We’re really grateful to Sport England and the National Lottery for the grant.

“We applied for it under the Return To Play Small Grants Programme, which was set up by Sport England to help encourage people back to sport following the Covid pandemic.

“The amount may seem modest in the great scheme of things, but to a small club, like ourselves, it’s a real windfall and allowed us to buy all the equipment that we needed to make the move.

“Our next target is to encourage local people from Ganton and the surrounding area to come and try out our sport which is accessible to all.