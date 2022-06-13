Women bowlers from the East Coast take on top teams from Yorkshire in Ladies Inter District competition in Bridlington

East Coast Ladies crown green bowls team will take on top teams from across Yorkshire in the Ladies Inter District competition at Bridlington

The squad of 12 bowlers picked from clubs across the coast are Sue Holdsworth, captain from Hunmanby; mum and daughter Pam and Lisa Watson, Hunmanby; Jo Leeman and Sue Emmerson, Whitby; Jackie Turner and Jenny Allen, Brid Bay; Denise Dobson, Dukes Park; Allison Roe, North Cliff; twin sisters Lynn and Jo Gates and Sue Wilkinson, Borough.

The teams are split into two groups with the squads topping their groups going head to head at Brid Bay.

Group one: Halifax, Harrogate, Huddersfield and Castleford. Group two: East Coast, Skipton and West Riding.

The knock-out rounds of the competition will be played at Dukes Park in Bridlington with the final held at Brid Bay at nearby Sewerby on Sunday June 26 from 10am.