World record-breaker Jack Douglas and dad John earn BPO Bilateral Powerlifting Championship glory​

World record-breaker Jack Douglas, right, earned BPO Bilateral Powerlifting Champiionship glory​.

​​The father-and-son duo of John and Jack Douglas from Filey both lifted in the BPO Bilateral Powerlifting Championships held in London.

Bilateral Powerlifting consists of Bench Press and Deadlifting to achieve the biggest total.

John lifted a Personal Best on the bench and deadlift for a Personal Best total to claim the victory in his class in the M2 82.5kg category.

Sixteen-year-old Jack also achieved Personal Bests on Bench and deadlift, breaking his own Deadlift World record with a lift of 170kg (375lb) and set a new World record and Personal Best total of 335kg to win his class the Teenage 67.5kg category.

Both of these lifters are coached by the current World Powerlifting Champion Phil Beniston at Filey PT Gym.

Their next competition will take them to Wales for the UK Championships later in the year.