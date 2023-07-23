World record-breaker Phil Beniston earns British Powerlifting Union title win

Beniston has just competed in the BPU (British Powerlifting Union) British Full Powerlifting Championships held at The Manchester Conference Centre.

The competition was held over eight days with over 600 lifters competing.

Despite having a few minor injuries affecting his Squats, Beniston still managed to finish in the top three after the Squats.

He then proceeded to break the World record on all three of his Bench Presses, and broke the World record on his last two Deadlifts, finishing with a new World Record Total and the British title.

The Filey powerlifter has now been invited to represent Great Britain in the WPC World Championships, which are also to be held in Manchester, in November.

Before that Beniston hopes to compete in the BPO (British Powerlifting Organisation) UK International Championships in Wales.

At this competition he will captain a team of lifters from the Filey area who are making their debut competition in October.

Beniston said: “I appear to be making a full recovery from these injuries and I hope to make a really good showing at the Worlds.