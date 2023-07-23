News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

World record-breaker Phil Beniston earns British Powerlifting Union title win

Filey powerlifting star Phil Beniston has broken more World and British records despite going into his latest competition with some minor injuries.​
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
World record-breaker Phil Beniston earns British Powerlifting Union title winWorld record-breaker Phil Beniston earns British Powerlifting Union title win
World record-breaker Phil Beniston earns British Powerlifting Union title win

Beniston has just competed in the BPU (British Powerlifting Union) British Full Powerlifting Championships held at The Manchester Conference Centre.

The competition was held over eight days with over 600 lifters competing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite having a few minor injuries affecting his Squats, Beniston still managed to finish in the top three after the Squats.

He then proceeded to break the World record on all three of his Bench Presses, and broke the World record on his last two Deadlifts, finishing with a new World Record Total and the British title.

Most Popular

The Filey powerlifter has now been invited to represent Great Britain in the WPC World Championships, which are also to be held in Manchester, in November.

Before that Beniston hopes to compete in the BPO (British Powerlifting Organisation) UK International Championships in Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At this competition he will captain a team of lifters from the Filey area who are making their debut competition in October.

Beniston said: “I appear to be making a full recovery from these injuries and I hope to make a really good showing at the Worlds.

"At the World Championships I hope to break some more World records, and look forward to pushing my team to success in Wales in October.”

Related topics:Filey