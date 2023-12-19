World Record joy for Filey’s Phil Beniston on his way to winning BPO British International Record Breakers Championships

Filey Powerlifter Phil Beniston has just competed in his last competition of 2023 winning the BPO British International Record Breakers Championships in London.

Phil won the Bench Press Championships with a World Record. After opening on a lift of 185kg, he failed his second attempt of 195kg (430lb) as his head lifted during the lift, but got the lift on his third attempt to win it, he just missed a fourth attempt of 200kg.

This ends a superb year for Phil which included winning two UK titles, two British titles, an European title, and two World titles with two Best lifter awards and two All Time World Records. He also coached five local lifters to UK and British titles and several British records.