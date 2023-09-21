Georgie Brayshaw celebrates her World Rowing Championship success in Belgrade.

Brayshaw, who is in the stroke seat, and her three teammates Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott and Lola Anderson, won their gold medals at the championships in Belgrade.

Just two-hundredths of a second separated the British quartet from their Dutch counterparts with 500 metres to go, setting up a grandstand finish in the Serbian capital.

Proud dad Bob said: “Georgie’s mum Catherine and I﻿ made the trip to Belgrade for the championships, and we are so glad we did.

"I knew the quad, with Lauren, Hannah, Lola and Georgie, had put in a huge commitment to training, so they were going to be fast.

"Watching the race it was so close, neck and neck with the Dutch favourites, but they managed to pull a short lead to take gold and the World Championship.

"We are so proud of Georgie’s success, hardly able to comprehend what she’d just done with her crew mates.

“Our daughter is a World Champion, how good is that. Stood there in the stand with the other parents there wasn’t a dry eye.’

Georgie said on social media: “Dare to follow your dreams because you never know where it might take you. (And also be stubborn - don’t take no for an answer).

"For me that was to qualify a boat from the Paris 2024 Olympics AND then become a WORLD CHAMPION.

"A week I will never forget.

"Lots of love and thanks to all my family, friends for their endless support.”

The team were also thrilled to win in the fastest time across both semi-finals during the World Championship, and qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Georgie said after the semi-finals: “It feels so good, I’ve never been to a qualifying regatta before so to have qualified for the Olympics is a step forward and I’m really happy!”