News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

World Rowing Championship title success for Georgie Brayshaw

Georgie Brayshaw, whose family live in Whitby, has helped secure Great Britain’s first women’s quad sculls World Rowing Championship gold medal in 13 years after defeating the Netherlands and Olympic champions China in the final.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Georgie Brayshaw celebrates her World Rowing Championship success in Belgrade.Georgie Brayshaw celebrates her World Rowing Championship success in Belgrade.
Georgie Brayshaw celebrates her World Rowing Championship success in Belgrade.

Brayshaw, who is in the stroke seat, and her three teammates Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott and Lola Anderson, won their gold medals at the championships in Belgrade.

Just two-hundredths of a second separated the British quartet from their Dutch counterparts with 500 metres to go, setting up a grandstand finish in the Serbian capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proud dad Bob said: “Georgie’s mum Catherine and I﻿ made the trip to Belgrade for the championships, and we are so glad we did.

Georgie Brayshaw, right, celebrates the gold medal win at the World Rowing Championships.Georgie Brayshaw, right, celebrates the gold medal win at the World Rowing Championships.
Georgie Brayshaw, right, celebrates the gold medal win at the World Rowing Championships.
Most Popular

"I knew the quad, with Lauren, Hannah, Lola and Georgie, had put in a huge commitment to training, so they were going to be fast.

"Watching the race it was so close, neck and neck with the Dutch favourites, but they managed to pull a short lead to take gold and the World Championship.

"We are so proud of Georgie’s success, hardly able to comprehend what she’d just done with her crew mates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our daughter is a World Champion, how good is that. Stood there in the stand with the other parents there wasn’t a dry eye.’

Georgie said on social media: “Dare to follow your dreams because you never know where it might take you. (And also be stubborn - don’t take no for an answer).

"For me that was to qualify a boat from the Paris 2024 Olympics AND then become a WORLD CHAMPION.

"A week I will never forget.

"Lots of love and thanks to all my family, friends for their endless support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team were also thrilled to win in the fastest time across both semi-finals during the World Championship, and qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Georgie said after the semi-finals: “It feels so good, I’ve never been to a qualifying regatta before so to have qualified for the Olympics is a step forward and I’m really happy!”

Last year, once again in the Women’s quad at the European Championships, Georgie won a superb gold, followed by a bronze in the World Championships.

Related topics:ChinaNetherlandsGreat BritainWhitbyBelgrade