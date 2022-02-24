York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity invites runners for Great North Run

York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity invites runners to take on Great North Run
York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity have just ten places left for the Great North Run 2022 which takes place on Sunday September 11 in Newcastle.
Anyone wanting to sign up for the Great North Run will be joining hospital staff and supporters in one of the most iconic races of the year with the encouragement of thousands of people lining the streets.
Stepping up to support York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity is the critical care outreach team at York Hospital who has signed up thirteen people to the challenge.
Sister Katy Turnbull said: “We are running this year as a team to promote the amazing work of the hospital charity, and raise funds to develop our service to improve patient care further.
"Our work in the hospital is to support clinical staff in managing acutely ill and deteriorating patients and facilitate safe transfer to, and discharge from, the critical care unit. What better way to bring everyone together, improve patient care and to get fitter and healthier along the way!”
Community Fundraiser Maya Liversidge said “Our supporters are everywhere, whether they are staff, patients or families who have received care. For us it is an honour to support those running the Great North Run and hear their stories of why they want to fundraise - it reminds you what happens in a hospital every day.”
Find out more and sign up at www.york.nhs.uk/challengeevents and be part of something amazing.