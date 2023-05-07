The junior players line up at the York & District Junior series finale at Scarborough Squash Academy.

Some of the finest junior squash players and potential squash stars of the future from around the region, descended on the Scarborough club, and produced a sensational day of squash, which was a more than fitting end to what has been a truly memorable competition which has run throughout the season.

The players were divided into four categories, based on a combination of age, experience, and level of play throughout the mini-series. Groups A, B, C, and D.

The players have had the opportunity to start at the lower category D and be promoted as they have developed throughout the season, and category A is reserved for the very best young talent in the region.

The finale turned out to be the biggest and the best of the series, with all four categories starting at the same time and playing throughout the day.

There were some amazing battles on court, with many games going the full distance and in some cases only one or two points separating the top three or four, who had all to play for on the last day.

The matches in every category were hard fought but played with an amazing degree of sportsmanship, friendly rivalry, and even comradery on the day.

Indeed, there was not one dispute between players, or between referee and players throughout the whole day, which is testament as to how the day was played in the true spirit of which sport is intended to be played.

Congratulations to all of the juniors on a fantastic achievement.

After a long day of amazing squash, the winner of each category finally emerged. Category A: Cameron Dukes, Malton

Category B: Harriet Langley, Scarborough

Category C: Oliver Dean, Scarborough

Category D: Harry Young, Scarborough.

Special awards were also given to the following on the day, for reasons of outstanding performance, acts of sportsmanship, kindness, or outstanding achievement: Noah Duffield, Wigginton; Amelia Dickinson, Scarborough; Charlie Craven, Wigginton and Ethan Mitchell, Wigginton.

Congratulations to all of the prize winners and very well-deserved.

Special thanks to everyone involved in organising and making the day such a fantastic success.

This includes Barons Fitness, Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club, Scott McCabe, Graeme Young, and the staff and management at Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club, Barons Fitness, and Hartley’s Cafe-Bar, who did an outstanding job on the day.

Last but by no means least, heartfelt thanks to Chris Codrai, and Nicky Dukes for all of their hard work, organising and coordinating the competitions, along with Hugh Mannerings and his team at the Yorkshire Squash and Racketball Association.

Thank you to the parents for your help and support without which, these events could not take place.

We look forward to the start of the next mini-series and an even bigger and better event at Scarborough next time around.