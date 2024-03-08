Lou Marvelous in action at the Yorkshire Jockeys Club point-to-point meeting at Charm Park

The eight race card did not fail to entertain a well attended crowd and the jockey in form on the day was Nick Orpwood who had travelled down to partner Red Delta in the Restricted and then quickly stepped in for the injured Paddy Barlow in the first division of the Open Maiden, writes William Milburn.

A long but very successful day, also saw several of the organising committee members take home first honours as well.

Organised by a keen young team of current and retired point to point jockeys, profits went to the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare.

Orpwood’s first winner came in the hotly contested Restricted race, aboard the Fiona Needham trained Red Delta.

The winner travelled nicely to the lead and asserted well in the closing stages and looks another progressive youngster for the rest of the season.

"He's such a lovely horse and he's improving all the time," said his winning trainer, who will be hoping for Cheltenham glory in two weeks time with the stable star Sine Nomine.

Arthur's Seat rallied after making the early running and can certainly atone in the coming weeks, in second, while favourite Main Stage weakened back in third for the Ellis team.

The Open Maiden was split on the day and division two would complete Orpwood’s double as he stepped in at the last minute to ride the Sam Coward-trained Sunset On Fire, which was a fitting winner with the rapidly diminishing light.

Having only run once for Olly Murphy this six-year-old by Flemensfirth stuck it out well at the end and forged clear of the early leader Therussiansaddler under Ross Wilson and win well.

Having shown very little in his one run to date it was no surprise to former ladies champion jockey Jacqueline Coward, who added: "Olly rang us up and said he had this horse. He's just taken time and really suits our routine. I rode him one day and said to Sam I like this, this will be alright!".

We Done It continues to edge closer to success under Joe Wright back in third.

Division one of the Open Maiden went to Clerk of the Course Will Easterby, aboard his own Lou Marvelous.

Bought from Mick Easterby this 7yo had been off the track for nearly three years with leg problems, after finishing second in a Perth bumper.

Upside the runner-up approaching the last, Easterby sat motionless as he allowed his mount to edge away close home and win by two lengths, denying the Coward team of a quick double.

Easterby said: "I was a bit cheeky there, but he's been off the track for so long I wanted to give him an as easy time as I could.".

Will has worked endlessly along with other members of the Yorkshire Jockeys Club over the last few months to get this meeting in fantastic condition.

Third saw Where's Hector under Harry Myddleton, who stayed on after making the early running.

Miami Magic was a very impressive winner of the Goffs Young horse maiden for the Dale Peters team.

Partnered by Dale this five-year-old son of Leading Light led from the word go and from three out gradually drew clear, with only Daytime Dreaming and Jack Andrews in pursuit.

But the winner quickened well after the last and won with plenty in hand and could be a smart prospect for the future.

"He's potentially the nicest horse I've ever trained, he's a machine and could make up into a graded horse," enthused the winning trainer/rider.

Bought from Doncaster sales Miami Magic may now go for another point to point before heading to the Aintree Bumper.

Third place saw a pleasing debut from Kilaro for the Bevin team and could be able to pick up a race in the near future.

The Men’s Open saw pointing newcomer Buster Valentine get his head in front after 10 months off the track, he was making his re-appearance for Chairman and entries secretary of the meeting Will Milburn and jockey Paddy Barlow.

The pair led approaching three out and stayed on well up the home straight to beat odds on favourite Senor Lombardy.

"Once he got to the front he pricked his ears, but he was loving it, he jumped class!" enthused Barlow.

The opening race went the way of Christy Furness and Camdonian, trained by Jack Teal, this improving eight-year-old was an easy winner at Duncombe Park, and continued his good form this season to beat the Tom Ellis-trained Benefaktor.

Camdonian is now two for two this season and undefeated in point to points, his only defeat for these connections coming in a Cheltenham Hunter Chase.

Due to several delays and divisions, the final race was run under rapidly diminishing light, however organisers were swift to get the race run and the Intermediate race went to the improving Duke Account.

Trained and ridden by John Dawson, the pair made all the running and battled on strongly after the last with both Fire In Her Eyes and Courting Flow challenging from both sides, however a tenacious display saw Dawson come out on top.

Duke Account is from a long line of winning pointers with his mother been the Grimthorpe Gold Cup winner Duchess Account and been lightly raced, this 9yo could have more to offer.

The Ellis team got on the scoresheet with the Cheltenham Hunter Chase winner Fairly Famous under Gina Andrews.