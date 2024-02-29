Yorkshire Jockeys Club set to host point-to-point meeting at Charm Park

Charm Park action. Picture Richard Ponter 141058e

This is an excellent track, with stalls, bookmakers, catering tent and bar.

A strong seven-race card gets under way at 12.30pm due to the addition of an extra race in the Intermediate race, and although the top class Latenightpass won’t be here to grace us with his presence this year, it could be his brother Latenightrumble that ends the meeting in style in the closing race.

The postcode for Sat Nav users is YO13 9QU.

The opening Conditions race looks a warm contest with 22 entries.

All Is True was progressive last season and made a good reappearance but failed to fire last time and could be one to take on, however the Tom Ellis team may hold a stronger hand with Benefaktor, placed in Hunter Chases and slowly progressive yet lightly raced for an 11-year-old, this looks an appropriate target.

Buster Valentine makes his pointing debut for Will Milburn. He was last seen finishing third at Carlisle last May for Mark Walford and was second in a grade 2 hurdle at Cheltenham in his day and could shape well if primed on return.

Kelly Morgan could choose from Overworkdunderpaid, who has not held the same level of form this time, or Francesco Du Clos who has won some easy races well back in 2022 and this will require a career best to score.

Cool Desire is capable but doesn’t always look inclined to put her head in front, Wishful Dreaming will be hoping for conditions to dry up to be seen at his best, while Torygraph although talented struggles to put his nose in front.

The race could be between Senor Lombardy who returned from an absence last time to score at Alnwick and this Cheltenham fifth could no doubt improve, but the vote goes to Camdonian who although beat not much last time, he did it in effortless fashion.

Selection - Camdonian.

The second race is a 2m 4f Goffs Young Horse Maiden and could no doubt return a very talented future prospect.

Tom Ellis always comes here with a good hand and Daytime Dreaming was no cheap purchase after been picked up for 52,000 euros last June, while George Darling was a 45,000 euro gelding who is brother to dual winning hurdler Seelotmorebusiness.

Jack Teal’s only entry is Shalliorshanti, a son of Sholokhov who came from Ireland back in 2022, while another Sholokhov to note is Follow The Leader trained by Anthony Ross, he is brother to winning pointer and useful hurdler when in the care of Gordon Elliott, Stranger Danger.

As for the ones with experience, Dale Peters has set off with a strong hand this season and Miami Magic comes here on the back of two fourths in Ireland, both races have turned out some useful prospects and he will no doubt set a high standard.

Selection – Miami Magic.

The Ladies Open looks like it could be a rematch between Alnwick scorer Dundrum Wood and Ballydonagh Boy who finished third that day, they return here off level weights and it is hard to say who would have the greater advantage.

Fairly Famous is the class horse in the race after his impressive performance at Cheltenham last season, however he has failed to shine this term and his most recent effort leaves questions.

Selection – Ballydonagh Boy.

In the Men’s Open Buster Valentine has this option, Clondaw Anchor has the benefit of two runs under his belt, while Manwell who showed good form under rules including a third over the national fences, could build on his Brocklesby third behind Cheltenham Foxhunter winner Premier Magic.

Senor Lombardy could make the rare treck south, but is the only one to come here in form and can surely improve off his most recent win after a lengthy absence.

Selection – Senor Lombardy.

The Restricted potentially looks one of the most competitive races of the day.

Recent Friars Haugh winner Duke Account continues to improve but will have to burden a penalty here, along with Fire In Her Eyes who was an impressive winner of her Restricted at Duncombe Park and looks one who can improve further.

Grangeclare Diego boasts some good form in Ireland and looked the winner when left clear at the last recently in a strong Brocklesby Maiden and could be the one to beat here.

One who looks on an upward curve is Red Delta, he was an impressive winner last time at Duncombe Park after some creditable efforts and continue to improve.

Selection – Red Delta.

The Open Maiden is the penultimate race on the card and recent Sinnington third Where’s Hector may have to settle for a supporting role yet again after looking like an easier trip may suit.

We Done It has shown plenty of promise on his two starts to date and should find a race, but it may be further down the line, while Sponthus showed up well for a long time in Hunt Members race and could well, but will have to turn the tables with debutant that day Alma de Dios, he stayed on nicely past seasoned rivals and should easily be able to take a race of this nature with that form.

Benefact is another who should shape well for the Will Easterby team, while Buy Some Time stayed on strongly from a long way back last time and although well held that day, should be capable of more.

Selection – Alma de Dios.

The final race is an additional Intermediate race, which was added to the card after the cancellation of the meeting at Askham Bryan.

Only eight entries have been received, however Jack Teal holds four of these.

The well related and progressive Latenightrumble is likely the one to beat for Tom Ellis after an easy success last time.