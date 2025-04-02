Yorkshire man takes third place in nationwide amateur darts tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James ‘Jambo’ Walton was 1 of 11 regional finalists who competed for the Cool Hand Cup Champion title, £5,000 and the chance to play against Darts World No. 1, Luke Humphries

Following a nationwide tournament in which amateur darts players from across the nation attempted to complete a timed ‘around the clock’ challenge, 11 finalists competed in the Grand Final on Friday 28th March, with Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott from Darlington winning the tournament and James ‘Jambo’ Walton from Hull finishing in third place. Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott from Darlington took home the title, cup, and £5,000 cash prize.

Marston’s teamed up with Darts World No. 1 ‘Cool Hand Luke’ Humphries on the Cool Hand Cup which saw locals from 700 pubs across the UK step up to oche to secure their place on the leaderboard, and at the Grand Final.

Hosted at Marston’s pub The White Hart in Ashby, 2 finalists from the North East, North West, West Midlands, East, South and 1 from Wales competed in a series of quarter final and play-off matches to determine who took home the cup and had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play 2024 World Matchplay Champion and the reigning Players Championship Final Champion, Luke Humphries.

Cool Hand Cup Champion, Nile Gott (left), and World Darts No. 1, Luke Humphries (right)

James ‘Jambo’ Walton was one of the four players with the fastest times after completing the challenge in their local pubs, so automatically proceeded to the quarter-finals.

Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott battled it out against the remaining finalists in a series of play-off matches.

In the final, Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott won the Cool Hand Cup after securing a time of 1:40.55. Matt ‘Rocket’ Stevenson came in second place and James ‘Jambo’ Walton placed third, after successfully making it to the play-offs.

Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott, winner of the Cool Hand Cup, said “Winning the Cool Hand Cup feels absolutely spectacular. I never pictured winning on the train ride here. The competition was surreal and seeing Luke Humphries, the World No. 1 in person was an amazing feeling.

Cool Hand Cup Finalists and Luke Humphries

All of the players have a lot of talent and showed great action, precision and accuracy. We’re the best 11 players out of thousands across the UK, so any one of us could have won it and we all equally deserved to.

The competition is a huge night for pub darts and hopefully, it encourages more people to play at their local.”

James ‘Jambo’ Walton, second runner-up in the Cool Hand Cup, said “The Cool Hand Cup was a fantastic experience. To be in the top 12 of players out of thousands was massive and finishing third was out of this world. If they do it again, I would love to join in.

The atmosphere has been outstanding and the players show the quality in every pub around the UK. I’m so happy to see another North East player bringing home the trophy!”

Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott was crowned the overall winner, taking home £5,000 in cash, £180 Marston’s Love My Local gift card, a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts and of course, the Cool Hand Cup trophy. He also had the opportunity to play Luke Humphries in the best of five legs in traditional 501 darts in the final game of the night.

None of the finalists went home empty-handed, as 2nd place Matt ‘Rocket’ Stevenson, from Belper, received a £150 Marston’s gift card, 3rd place, James ‘Jambo’ Walton from Hull, received a £100 Marston’s gift card, and all finalists received a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Marston’s, said: “We’ve loved watching punters up and down the country get involved in the Cool Hand Cup and it was a pleasure to host the 11 finalists in Ashby for the Grand Final. The atmosphere was fantastic, with a very exciting final match to finish off proceedings. On behalf of Marston’s, I’d like to offer huge congratulations to all our finalists and of course to Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott.”

