The Bridlington Road Runners juniors line up at the Humberside Cross Country Championship in Hull

Taking on clubs from north and south of the Humber, the yellow and blacks came away with a first, second and third team prize and individuals earning the right to represent Humberside in the national championships in March, writes John Edwards.

The Bridlington Road Runners Under-11 girls got things off to a flying start in terrible conditions, with rain and a very muddy course proving to be a real test of the youngsters’ determination.

Annabelle Miller was second over the 2km course and Bridlington took the second prize in the team category.

The boys went one better, taking top spot with all four members finishing in the top 12 places.

Fourth place in the under-13 girls race meant Becky Miller qualified to represent Humberside, and the U13 boys then added a third place to the Bridlington team’s tally.

Alija Balleza led the boys home in 11th space and is on the Humberside reserve list.

With the course churning up badly by the afternoon, Erin Gummerson was sixth in the under-15 girls race and was selected for the national event.

Under-17s runners Micah Gibson, left, and Ben Edwards

Ben Edwards and Micah Gibson took part in the under 17 boys and finished in 12th and 14th positions, before the senior races were held.

Juniors coach Josh Taylor, buoyed by the performances of his proteges earlier in the day, was 21st and Jo Dagnan took seventh in the women’s race, and was fourth Masters woman, putting her on the Humberside reserve list.

Results: Under-11 girls (2km): 2nd Annabelle Miller 9:17, 7th Océane Price 11:11, 15th Hope Adams 14:25, 17th Lily Choat 17:25

U11 boys (2km): 6th Isaac McNulty 9:33, 9th Teddy Imeson 9:54, 10th Josh Miller 9:56, 12th Tyler Choat 10:05

U13 girls (3km) 4th Becky Miller 14:05, 25th Kyra Leary 19:22

U13 boys (3km): 11th Alija Balleza 14:35, 16th William McNulty 16:49, 20th Jacob Price 18:58, 22nd Alexander Fynn 21:48

U15 girls (4.5k): 6th Erin Gummerson 27:38

U17 men (6.5km): 12th Ben Edwards 34:53, 14th Micah Gibson 38:59

Senior men (12k): 21st Josh Taylor 54:34

Senior women (10k): 7th Jo Dagnan 49:51.

Conditions were also testing at the various Parkruns held on Saturday morning.

Scott Hutchinson won the Sewerby event by more than two minutes and James Wilson set a PB as he took third place in Hull. Janet Potter completed her 150th Parkrun.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Scott Hargreaves 17:32, 5 Martin Hutchinson 21:32, 9 Jonathan Ogden 23:09, 15 Mollie Holehouse 24:10, 19 Graham Lonsdale 24:26, 20 James Briggs 24:28, 21 Adam Dyas 25:24, 24 Jason Pointez 25:47, 30 Alan Feldberg 26:11, 31 Sharon Watts 26:13, 32 Gillian Taylor 26:19, 37 Stuart Gent 26:34, 40 Emma Richardson 26:51, 41 Janet Potter 26:57, 42 Chris Humphries 26:58, 43 Amy Fowler 27:02, 62 Angela Bailey 29:33, 77 Kara Mainprize 31:27, 78 Lynda Gent 31:27, 79 Anne Kelly 31:44, 80 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:53, 85 Pete Royal 33:29, 88 Andy Baker 33:46, 93 Kevin Sissons 34:43, 101 Stuart Bowes 36:37, 104 Erin Jones (jnr) 37:46, 106 David Duffill 39:24, 107 Janet Downes 39:58, 111 Cindy Baker 44:11, 113 Linda Hall 44:12, 114 Dian Rewston 46:44

Beverley Westwood Parkrun: 75 Chloe Whitehouse 32:16, 78 Danielle Whitehouse 33:28

Hull Parkrun: 3 James Wilson 16:53 (PB), 7 Tom Mullen 18:34, 12 Ruben Syrett (J) 19:03, 45 April-Marie Exley 22:31

Peter Pan Parkrun: 37 Patricia Bielby 26:24, 52 Paul Brown 27:46

Virtual Parkrun: Miriam Ireland 24:33, Nicola Fowler 28:30, Kirsten Porter 35:47, Simon Porter 35:50, Amanda Tindall 38:14