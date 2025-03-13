Young Bridlington Road Runners sparkle for Humber at Inter-Counties Cross Challenge
BRR juniors Evie Lakes and Oceane Price finished as the second-placed Humber athlete in the Under-15 and Under-13 girls categories respectively, with a strong finish from their clubmate Annabelle Miller, who was also competing in the Under-15 girls event, writes Thomas Fynn.
Road Runners star Tyler Choat was the first Humber athlete to cross the line for his county in the Under-13 Boys race, which completed a very impressive performance for the Bridlington club’s representatives at national level in an elite competition.
Evie Lakes and Tyler Choat both earned themselves end of season awards for their final fourth place league positions in the PECO Cross Country league.
After five races, which are hosted at venues across Yorkshire, both Brid Road Runners Juniors put in tremendous efforts in a tough regional cross-country competition.
Evie was awarded fourth Under-16 Girl for PECO 2024-25, claiming second girl overall in her final race.
Tyler secured fourth place Under-13 Boy for PECO 2024-25 with a top ten overall finish in the same Stockeld Park-based event.
Pictured right are the Bridlington Road Runners junior stars, from left, Tyler Choat, Annabelle Miller, Oceane Price and Evie Lakes.