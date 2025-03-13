Young Bridlington Road Runners sparkle for Humber at Inter-Counties Cross Challenge

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 13th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 08:36 BST
Brid Road Runners young starsplaceholder image
Brid Road Runners young stars
​Bridlington Road Runners Juniors represented the Humber team at the UK CAU Inter-Counties Cross Challenge, which was a superb finale to the cross-country season.

BRR juniors Evie Lakes and Oceane Price finished as the second-placed Humber athlete in the Under-15 and Under-13 girls categories respectively, with a strong finish from their clubmate Annabelle Miller, who was also competing in the Under-15 girls event, writes Thomas Fynn.

Road Runners star Tyler Choat was the first Humber athlete to cross the line for his county in the Under-13 Boys race, which completed a very impressive performance for the Bridlington club’s representatives at national level in an elite competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Evie Lakes and Tyler Choat both earned themselves end of season awards for their final fourth place league positions in the PECO Cross Country league.

Tyler Choat, left, and Evie Lakes, both earned fourth places overall in the PECO XC League, Tyler in the U13 Boys and Evie in the U16 Girls.placeholder image
Tyler Choat, left, and Evie Lakes, both earned fourth places overall in the PECO XC League, Tyler in the U13 Boys and Evie in the U16 Girls.

After five races, which are hosted at venues across Yorkshire, both Brid Road Runners Juniors put in tremendous efforts in a tough regional cross-country competition.

Evie was awarded fourth Under-16 Girl for PECO 2024-25, claiming second girl overall in her final race.

Tyler secured fourth place Under-13 Boy for PECO 2024-25 with a top ten overall finish in the same Stockeld Park-based event.

Pictured right are the Bridlington Road Runners junior stars, from left, Tyler Choat, Annabelle Miller, Oceane Price and Evie Lakes.

Related topics:Humber
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice