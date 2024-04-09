Young Bridlington Road Runners stars shine at Humber Open track meet

The first Humber Open track meet of the outdoor athletics season saw three Bridlington Road Runners Juniors represent the club at Grimsby's King George VI Stadium.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 10th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST
Young Bridlington Road Runners star Alfie Verner shone at the Humber Open track meet.

Alfie Verner picked up where he left off last year with an excellent season opening performance in the Under-11 600m race, writes Emma Choat.

The talented youngster secured the bronze medal with a confident 2:09:60 performance.

In tricky conditions he threw 16.35 metres in the Howler before clearing 3.36m for a personal best in the long jump.

Maelys Price, left, impressed for BRR at Sewerby Parkrun.Maelys Price, left, impressed for BRR at Sewerby Parkrun.
Maelys Price, left, impressed for BRR at Sewerby Parkrun.

Riley Marsh made his track debut with very determined performances, including a 13.27 metres Howler throw, 2.25 metres long jump and a strong 70m sprint in 13.40.

Erin Gummerson ran as an Under-17 in the open age 1000 metre contest, finishing a very impressive first in age group and third overall with a personal best time of 3:19:70.

On Saturday at Sewerby parkrun, Alfie Verner opened a great weekend of running with a 23:13performance to finish first of the Juniors over the line.

Oceane Price followed him in 23:23 and secured third Female finisher overall.

Maelys Price 24:50, Charlie Smith 24:57 and Alfie Briggs 38:05 completed the representation for the club at their home parkrun course.

In Hull, at the East Park parkrun, Tyler Choat recorded a strong 21:00 performance and Lily Choat followed her brother over the line in 27:29.

