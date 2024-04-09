Young Bridlington Road Runners stars shine at Humber Open track meet
Alfie Verner picked up where he left off last year with an excellent season opening performance in the Under-11 600m race, writes Emma Choat.
The talented youngster secured the bronze medal with a confident 2:09:60 performance.
In tricky conditions he threw 16.35 metres in the Howler before clearing 3.36m for a personal best in the long jump.
Riley Marsh made his track debut with very determined performances, including a 13.27 metres Howler throw, 2.25 metres long jump and a strong 70m sprint in 13.40.
Erin Gummerson ran as an Under-17 in the open age 1000 metre contest, finishing a very impressive first in age group and third overall with a personal best time of 3:19:70.
On Saturday at Sewerby parkrun, Alfie Verner opened a great weekend of running with a 23:13performance to finish first of the Juniors over the line.
Oceane Price followed him in 23:23 and secured third Female finisher overall.
Maelys Price 24:50, Charlie Smith 24:57 and Alfie Briggs 38:05 completed the representation for the club at their home parkrun course.
In Hull, at the East Park parkrun, Tyler Choat recorded a strong 21:00 performance and Lily Choat followed her brother over the line in 27:29.