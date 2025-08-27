Young Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley sparkles in the United States

Young Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley at the US Squash Centre.

Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley has impressed some of the top squash centres on her recent trip to the United States so much that she has been invited back to two of them next year.

Proud dad Mark said: “In total she was away for four weeks training at Penn Squash Camp (University of Pennsylvania) as well as visiting and having a hit at the US Squash Centre whilst we were in Philadelphia.

"It was then down to Washington where she visited and had a hit at Squash on Fire, before heading down to Kinetic Squash in Florida for training.

"She's had a great time and it's been of huge benefit.

Bridlington's Hattie Langley at Squash on Fire, Washington.

"The facilities are amazing and the quality of coaching is of an exceptionally high standard.

"She's been invited back to Penn Squash and the US Squash Centre next year, which is absolutely fantastic for her.

"The plan next year is for her to attend the squash camps in Philadelphia and also to train at Kinetic Squash for the summer.

"We now also have a greater understanding of the US College/University system and are looking into the possibility of her applying for a squash scholarship in a couple of years time.”

Bridlington's Hattie Langley at Penn Squash, Philadelphia.

Training has already started again for Hattie with Sid Bolton in Bridlington, Zac Toes in Beverley, and Andy Cockerill in Hull as well as strength and conditioning training with Squash Fitness at East Riding Leisure, Bridlington in preparation for the new season which starts in September.

Mark added: “The Humber Academy squad training resumes in September, followed by the England Aspire and Bridging squads in November and December.

"She'll once again be playing for Beverley Ladies squash team in the York and District Ladies League along with playing for Ferriby Hall squash team in the Yorkshire Squash League.

"The plan is that she'll also be playing in the major tournaments of the Welsh Junior Open, the British Junior Championships, the Scottish Junior Open, the British Junior Open, the English Junior Championships, the French Junior Open, the Dutch Junior Open, and the European Junior Open, along with other England Squash tournaments and competitions.

"An exciting opportunity has also presented itself and all being well she will be playing in the US Junior Open in Philadelphia at the end of the year.”