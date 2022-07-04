Young Indian stars Prithvi and Ekam Singh head to Scarborough Squash Academy for training

From left, Prithvi Singh, Scott McCabe, Ekam Singh and Lew Marsden

Prithvi and Ekam Singh arrived in the UK last week to train at Scarborough Squash Academy under the guidance of internationally-recognised head coach, Lew Marsden.

The elite pair narrowly missed out on the national Indian squad this year due to having to complete their education.

Having now done so, they have enlisted the help of Lew to hone their skills so that they can improve their National and PSA rankings, represent their country and further their careers in professional squash.

Prithvi, left, and Ekam Singh

Having worked with Prithvi and Ekam, who are unrelated, as juniors in India, Lew was keen to bring them to Scarborough to showcase the fantastic new facilities the Academy has to offer.

Based at Scarborough Rugby Club, the Academy was opened in late 2018 by former squash world champion, Nick Matthew having been funded and developed by The Scarborough Group Foundation, the charitable arm of Scarborough Group International.

The new facilities feature four glass-backed courts, seating areas for spectators and an extensive gym.

Lew, who took over as head coach at Scarborough Squash Academy in October 2021, commented: “I’ve said from the very beginning that my long-term aim is for Scarborough Squash Academy to become a global centre of excellence – there aren’t many places that can boast about the exceptional facilities we have thanks to The Scarborough Group Foundation.

“By securing elite players from across the world to come and train here, as we have done with Prithvi and Ekam, we’re already well on our way to achieving that goal. We hope this sends a strong message to our new and existing players that we will provide them with the best possible facilities and coaching opportunities to develop their skills.”

Scott McCabe, Trustee of The Scarborough Group Foundation and Director of Scarborough Group International, added: “I had the pleasure of meeting Prithvi and Ekam earlier this week and I was blown away by their ability and enthusiasm.

“On behalf of The Foundation, we’re extremely proud to welcome them to Scarborough. Not only does their presence put the Academy on the map, it’s also a fantastic coup for the town and the local community. The more people that get to experience these fantastic facilities, the more it will encourage people to take up this amazing sport, either recreationally or competitively.”

Prithvi and Ekam will be on court at the Scarborough Squash Academy most weekdays throughout July.