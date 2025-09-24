Young runners ready for Rotary Club of Whitby and District Octoberfest Fun Runs

Runners get ready for the start of a past Rotary Club of Whitby & District Octoberfest Fun Run.

​The Rotary Club of Whitby & District is once again organising its Octoberfest Fun Run for children of primary school age next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the popular event takes place on Sunday, October 5 at Whitby School (Airy Hill site) with races beginning at 2pm, and registration from 1pm.

Every child taking part will receive a medal and the first two finishers in each race get a special shield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year there were over 100 runners who all seemed to enjoy the event and benefit from it too.

Young runners at a Rotary Club of Whitby and District Octoberfest Fun Run.

A special link has been established between Whitby Rotary and a charity called The Rainbow Dreams Trust based in Cape Town, South Africa with runners encouraged to raise sponsorship money in support of their project, Camp Hope, which offers holiday activities for township children with cancer.

This is clearly a worthy cause and it is hoped that many entrants will get behind it.

​