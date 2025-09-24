Young runners ready for Rotary Club of Whitby and District Octoberfest Fun Runs
This year the popular event takes place on Sunday, October 5 at Whitby School (Airy Hill site) with races beginning at 2pm, and registration from 1pm.
Every child taking part will receive a medal and the first two finishers in each race get a special shield.
Last year there were over 100 runners who all seemed to enjoy the event and benefit from it too.
A special link has been established between Whitby Rotary and a charity called The Rainbow Dreams Trust based in Cape Town, South Africa with runners encouraged to raise sponsorship money in support of their project, Camp Hope, which offers holiday activities for township children with cancer.
This is clearly a worthy cause and it is hoped that many entrants will get behind it.