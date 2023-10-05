Young runners sparkle at annual Octoberfest Fun Run in Whitby
There were lots of smiling faces as each competitor received a medal and a fun day was had by all.
The local primary schools providing the most runners were East Whitby, Stakesby and Airy Hill but other runners came from all parts of the local area as parents went out of their way to support the event. A good crowd gave warm applause to all those taking part.
Special congratulations go to Evelynne Metcalfe of Fylingdales School as she won her race for the third consecutive year, showing everyone what an excellent runner she is. Other winners were Finlay Peoples, Edie Young, Valentine Long and Josef Salter.
All winners and runners-up received a shield as a memento of their performance.
Race organiser Mike Stones said: "We are once again very proud to be associated with this event run for the benefit of local youngsters. It helps to promote wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle with an interest in sport. Judging by all the smiles on young faces, I think they all loved it!
"Our special thanks must go to Shaun Hopper of Caedmon College for his tremendous help in staging this event!"
The runners were also encouraged to use the Octoberfest run as a means of generating sponsor money for the local Save The Children branch. In the last two years over £3,000 has been raised for charity by Octoberfest and it is hoped that this will continue in 2023.