Young Scarborough Athletic Club star Jackson Smith races to second spot in Kirkbymoorside 10K race

Young Scarborough Athletic Club star Jackson Smith, number five, raced to second spot in the Kirkbymoorside 10K race

Nine Scarborough Athletic Club members competed in the annual Kirkbymoorside 10-Kilometre road race.

The race involves a start and finish in the small market town centre, with an undulating course that starts with a mostly uphill two-mile section, and then a mostly downhill second half.

Jackson Smith finished in second place, six seconds behind the winner in 34.34, and clear of the third place finisher of the 413 total.

The next male finishers for the club were Lee Wiles 28th in 42.05, Chris Waite 32nd with 43.24, Paul Chapman 146th in 52.49 and Mark Bowes 52.51 Personal Best (PB).

Julia Robinson was the first of the club’s three female finishers in 46.16. all of whom recorded a 10K PB for this testing race. Helen Layton recorded 64.20 and Suzanne Villiers 69.36.

Twenty-eight SAC members took part in the Wykeham Parkrun on Saturday May 4.

Rob Powell was the first finisher for the club with 11th place overall of 180 and 1st Over-50.

Hester Butterworth was the club’s first female with 2nd Female overall of 73 and 1st Over-50.

All other Male results; A. Padgham 11th, M. Rutt 29th, C. Bo urne 5th Over-50, D. Lester 6th O50, S. Tymon 2nd O60, C. Clayton 6th O55, R. Glover 6th O45, P. Northedge 1st O75, D. Tomlinson 10th O55, P. Shepherdson 10th O50, P.Barnard 11th O55, L. Wiles 80th, H. Forkin 2nd O75, M. Padgham 6th O65, M. Middleton 100th.

All other Female results; J. Graves 1st Over-60, V. O’Neil 3rd O45, K. Wills 6th O40, J. Clayton 1st O55, L. Lester 4th O45, J. Trown 9th O40, S. Vaughan 10th O40, A. Metcalfe 5th O60, N. Edmond 6th O55, M. Pepworth 7th O55, S. Villiers 6th O60.

Helpers; C. Bilton, H. Layton, M. Pepworth, S. Villiers, Chloe Waite, Chris Waite, J. Waite, L. Wiles.

Sewerby: M. Slater 1st O75.

Dalby Forest: Robert Preston 2nd Overall of 152.

Whitby: J. Lambe 10th O50, H. Whitehouse 2nd O70.

Other Parkruns

Plymouth: C. Duck 48th Overall of 215 and 1st O50

York: G. Metcalfe 146th of 299 Female Overall.