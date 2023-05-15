Young Scarborough skateboarder Lorenzo Ferrari aims high in UK Independent Vert Series
Scarborough teenager Enzo Ferrari is making a name for himself in the competitive skateboarding scene.
As previously reported, the young talent from Scarborough celebrated his second place win in the under-16 category at Manchester's Survival of the Sickest event.
Recently, Enzo reached the semi-finals of the Skateboard GB National Championship for Park, placing 14th in the UK overall, where he competed against seasoned professionals, including X Games gold medal winner Sam Beckett.
With an impressive performance, Ferrari now sets his sights on the UK Independent Vert Series, a series of six high-intensity competitions throughout the United Kingdom.
The UK Independent Vert Series spans across the UK from Mount Hawke in Cornwall to the Highland Hideout in Barcaldine, Scotland.
The vert ramps in the series range from an imposing 11 feet in height up to a staggering 13.5-foot vert ramp with two 19.5-foot extensions.
These challenging platforms will provide the perfect opportunity for Ferrari to hone his skills and develop new tricks.
The Vert Series will be a stepping stone for Ferrari to achieve even greater success in next year's national championships.
Enzo started skateboarding at 10 and has rapidly progressed. His hard work and determination have allowed him to compete at the highest level in four short years.
His impressive semi-final performance at the Skateboard GB National Championship for Park, where he competed against top professionals like Beckett, showcases his ability to perform under pressure and has further fuelled his ambition to excel in the sport.
This journey would not have been possible without the generous funding received from the Woodsmith Foundation.
Their support has been instrumental in helping Enzo achieve his dreams and reach new heights in the skateboarding world.
He is also thankful for the support from SENDIT Skateboards, an independent skateboard brand, and Dissent Skate, Scarborough's local skate shop that recently relocated to Manner Road Business Park which now features a mini ramp offering an indoor practice facility for local skateboarders like Enzo.
Additionally, Enzo's preparation for the Vert Series would not have been possible without access to the recently rebuilt half-pipe in Norton and Malton. The facility was brought back to life by Ryan Swain and King Ramps.
Enzo said: "I'm very grateful for the support I've had from the Woodsmith Foundation, SENDIT Skateboards, and Dissent Skate.
"They've helped my skateboarding journey, and I'm now ready to take on the Vert Series! My dream is to inspire other young skateboarders in Scarborough."