News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Young Whitby athletes get ready for Octoberfest challenge

The area’s top young athletes will be eyeing glory at an annual Whitby event this coming weekend.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 28th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Action from the 2022 Octoberfest event.Action from the 2022 Octoberfest event.
Action from the 2022 Octoberfest event.

The Fun Run for primary school children is all ready to go again as the Rotary Club of Whitby are set to organise Octoberfest on Sunday, October 1, at Caedmon College (Scoresby site) on the school playing fields.

Every child who runs will receive a medal.

Last year over 100 runners took part in the four races altogether, raising £1,300 for charity.

Races begin at 2pm and registration on the day begins at 1pm.

All children of primary school age are welcome.

For further details contact your school.

Related topics:WhitbyRotary Club