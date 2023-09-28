Young Whitby athletes get ready for Octoberfest challenge
The area’s top young athletes will be eyeing glory at an annual Whitby event this coming weekend.
The Fun Run for primary school children is all ready to go again as the Rotary Club of Whitby are set to organise Octoberfest on Sunday, October 1, at Caedmon College (Scoresby site) on the school playing fields.
Every child who runs will receive a medal.
Last year over 100 runners took part in the four races altogether, raising £1,300 for charity.
Races begin at 2pm and registration on the day begins at 1pm.
All children of primary school age are welcome.
For further details contact your school.