Action from the 2022 Octoberfest event.

The Fun Run for primary school children is all ready to go again as the Rotary Club of Whitby are set to organise Octoberfest on Sunday, October 1, at Caedmon College (Scoresby site) on the school playing fields.

Every child who runs will receive a medal.

Last year over 100 runners took part in the four races altogether, raising £1,300 for charity.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Races begin at 2pm and registration on the day begins at 1pm.

All children of primary school age are welcome.