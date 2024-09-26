Young Whitby athletes get set for annual Octoberfest fun run

Published 26th Sep 2024
​The popular Fun Run, Octoberfest, for youngsters, is set to take place on Sunday October 6. thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Whitby & District.

All runners will get a medal and any sponsor money raised is to be split between two local charities, WHISH and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

Entry forms are available on line or at schools.

Race organiser Mike Stones said: " We look forward to these races every year as they are well supported by youngsters and parents in addition to promoting an interest in sport and a healthy lifestyle.”

TABLE TENNIS: Whitby Table Tennis Club are back in action at Whitby School gym (Caedmon College, Scoresby site).

Players, young and old, are welcome to join them on club nights on Tuesdays 7-9pm as they prepare for entering two teams in the Scarborough Table Tennis League. For further details please contact Mike Stones on 0773 4651128.

