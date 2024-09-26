Young runners will be hoping to get among the medals at the Octoberfest races.

​The popular Fun Run, Octoberfest, for youngsters, is set to take place on Sunday October 6. thanks to the efforts of the Rotary Club of Whitby & District.

All runners will get a medal and any sponsor money raised is to be split between two local charities, WHISH and Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

Entry forms are available on line or at schools.

Race organiser Mike Stones said: " We look forward to these races every year as they are well supported by youngsters and parents in addition to promoting an interest in sport and a healthy lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young runners will be hoping to get among the medals at the Octoberfest races.

TABLE TENNIS: Whitby Table Tennis Club are back in action at Whitby School gym (Caedmon College, Scoresby site).

Players, young and old, are welcome to join them on club nights on Tuesdays 7-9pm as they prepare for entering two teams in the Scarborough Table Tennis League. For further details please contact Mike Stones on 0773 4651128.