Young Whitby runners look to raise money for Mind charity at Octoberfest races
The annual Fun Run for primary schoolchildren, Octoberfest, is due to take place this year at Caedmon College (Scoresby site) on Sunday, October 2.
There are five races with the first one beginning at 2pm.
Entries can be made on the day from one hour beforehand.
Each runner will receive a medal, with the winners and runners-up getting a small shield.
The event will benefit the local office and good work of the charity, Mind, who last year received £1,900 raised by the young runners in this event.