Paul Robinson and Carol Bickerdike win Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Mixed Doubles Tournament

The players who participated in the Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club mixed doubles event last weekend.

The winners claimed victory in all six matches.

There were some tough matches against John Bell and Julie Christlow and the pair who they will meet in the final of the club mixed doubles Anthony Clarke and Carolien Lino.

This match will be played later in the season on club finals day.

They topped the leader board with 36 points and Clarke and Lino 2nd with 26 points.

All the pairs played the event in a true sporting spirit and ideal weather to play in and the grass courts played excellent, the event was a success.

The players finished the event with cake and tea in the clubhouse.

The couples were Paul Robinson and Carol Bickerdike, Anthony Clarke and Carolien Lino, John Bell and Julie Christlow, Steve Mitchell and Jo Robinson, Chris Lea and Penny Clarke, Jason Paddon and Jill Crawford, Joel Rollinson and Tracey Nicholls.

Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club teams’ matches were hit hard by the wet weather last week.

Bridlington Men’s B team netted a 6-3 win at Brandesburton B in the Driffield & District Lawn Tennis third division.

Revenge was sweet after Brandesburton won the early encounter at Bridlington 5-4, so for Brid to win on the grass courts of Brandesburton was a brilliant result.

The match was highly competitive and in some matches words between the players were exchanged.

Captain Juan Carlos Lino and Paul Robinson’s form all season has been excellent and consistent winning a lot of matches for the team.

They won all three matches, 8-0, 8-2 and in the battle of the number ones 8-6 after being 2-6 down in the final set. The pair have a never give up attitude and won the next six games to win the match.

Anthony Clarke and Peter Nurse played terrific on the night both players are chasers on court they chase the ball and to beat them the opponents have to hit good shots.

They won 8-7 in the first set and lost 7-8 against Brandesburton’s number one pair, in the final set with Nurse hampered by injury and at times struggling the pair showed amazing spirit to win 8-6.

Steve Mitchell and Craig Cockerill lost 4-8 in their second match against Brandesburton number three pair agonisingly lost 6-8 in a close fought match.

Their third game they amazingly beat Brandesburton number two pair 8-4 which was a brilliant victory and well deserved by the Brid third pair.

Both Brid players played good tennis together and their performance was excellent and it was their best performance of the season.

Brid’s Men’s A team gained a win in Division One as their visitors Brandesburton A conceded as they couldn't raise a team.

The Brid Men's C team lost 7-2 at home to Settrington in Division Four.