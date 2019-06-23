PHOTO FOCUS: Bridlington 2nds v Cloughton

Dominick Taylor was at Dukes Park to take photos for the Scarborough News and the Bridlington Free Press.

Bridlington 2nds v Cloughton Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bridlington 2nds v Cloughton Dom Taylor jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bridlington 2nds v Cloughton Bridlington 2nds v Cloughton jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bridlington 2nds v Cloughton jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more