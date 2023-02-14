Alex Paddock shines despite Scarborough Pirates home loss to York Barbarians

Scarborough Pirates suffer home loss to York Barbarians

On Saturday the Barbarians took the spoils, in what was the first Pirates v Barbarians local derby, writes Callum Wright.

After a spirited and encouraging performance against the Pirates 'old boys' team, the current squad suffered a heavy defeat against their new rivals.

It was the Pirates who started the game the better, dominating field position and defending aggressively, limiting the York side from making ground.

The tables turned when York scored from an awkward bounce of the ball from a chip kick over the top of the defence. That try against the run of play hurt the Pirates; and despite early tries being clawed back by Limo Braithwaite and Alex Paddock the Scarborough side could not deal with some strong individual carries and expansive play from York. Sam Hakings also scored a try for the home side.

The Pirates are looking to arrange another friendly over the next couple of weeks before the season kicks off on March 4 at Crigglestone All Blacks.

Pirates coach Chris Keld said: “The Barbarians are a side mainly made up of ex students of York St John’s Uni and are a young fit side.

"We started well showing some good defence, but a mistake gifted the York side an early try and lead. The York side then got there tails up.

"We managed to put some plays together and registered some points ourselves but we were our own worst enemy forcing plays and knocking on several times leading to long spells without the ball. Then when there were opportunities to use the ball we chose the wrong option and lacked execution.

"As the game wore on we became frustrated both at our own performance and didn’t feel we were getting the rub of the green with some of decisions with the referee but we only had ourselves to blame.

"The team know they can play better and we need to take the things we are doing in training and produce it in the games. Although we felt we performed way under par we believe that now we’ve played York, who are going to be in our league this coming season, we know if we turn up as we should we can compete with them.

"The lads owe themselves and all the spectators who came to watch a performance and the team are now chomping at the bit to get back out and rectify their wrongs, we are trying to arrange another pre-season friendly to allow us to do this and hope to have some news soon.

"There were some good individual moments within the game but just not consistent enough as a team, Jamie Edeson carried on impressing after a long time away from the game he has signed up with the Pirates this year.