The Pirates' new team tackled the Old Boys in their first match at Cayton

PHOTO FOCUS - 15 photos from Scarborough Pirates 34 Scarborough Pirates Old Boys 52

The new-look Scarborough Pirates rugby league team warmed up for their new season with a match against their Old Boys team at Cayton Playing Fields Association on Saturday.

By Andy Bloomfield
3 hours ago

Richard Ponter was at the action-packed match to take photos for The Scarborough News.

1. The two teams battle it out at Cayton Playing Fields

A Pirates player looks to hold off the attentions of Old Boys tacklers

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. The spectators watch the Pirates Old Boys push on

The Old Boys make their move against the current Pirates team.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. The new -look Pirates pass it on

The current Scarborough Pirates rugby league team in action

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. The Pirates clash with the Old Boys

There was no quarter given in the warm-up match at Cayton

Photo: Richard Ponter

