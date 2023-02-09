The new-look Scarborough Pirates rugby league team warmed up for their new season with a match against their Old Boys team at Cayton Playing Fields Association on Saturday.
Richard Ponter was at the action-packed match to take photos for The Scarborough News.
1. The two teams battle it out at Cayton Playing Fields
A Pirates player looks to hold off the attentions of Old Boys tacklers
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The spectators watch the Pirates Old Boys push on
The Old Boys make their move against the current Pirates team.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. The new -look Pirates pass it on
The current Scarborough Pirates rugby league team in action
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. The Pirates clash with the Old Boys
There was no quarter given in the warm-up match at Cayton
Photo: Richard Ponter