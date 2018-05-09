Pirates maintain superb start to season with Akkies victory

Scarborough Pirates made it two wins from two games on Saturday as they overcame a strong Leeds Akkies side 46-36 at Hunmanby.

Pirates started the game very well,Jamie Cornish forcing a knock on from the kick off and from the resulting attacking set, Josh McNeill dummied his way over the line to open the scoring, Cornish converting for a 6-0 lead.

The Pirates extended their lead in the following set, good work from the forwards found Pirates deep in the Akkies half and on the last tackle a kick to the corner from Alex Paddock saw the ball bounce kindly into the hands of Tom Read for him to dive over the line to extend the lead.

The conversion was added and the Pirates led 12-0.

Akkies then settled into the game, but the Pirates defence held firm to keep them at bay.

After forcing an error, the hosts then scored straight from the base of the scrum.

The ball was fed out to stand off Chris Keld, his well-worked move found Harry Sleep in acres of space on the left hand side and he showed his pace to race 70 metres downfield to score under the posts to take the score to 18-0.

Tom Burton then opened his account for the season.

Carl Stephenson intercepted an attack and made his way upfield, he unselfishly passed the ball on to supporting winger Burton to score for 22-0.

Scarborough then began to give away silly penalties and gift Akkies good field position, this showed as the visitors scored 24 unanswered points to turn the game on its head and lead 24-22.

Pirates went in leading at half-time, from the base of the scrum Keld and Sleep combined well again, this time Sleep running a well-executed line, slicing through the defence to put the Pirates 28-24 ahead going into the break.

Akkies started the strongest in the second half and crossed for two tries to regain the lead at 36-28.

This gave the Pirates the wake-up call they needed.

Hooker John Costine evaded four tackles and raced 40 metres to score under the posts to bring the Pirates to within two points.

With momentum swinging back Scarborough’s way, Cornish, Paddock, centre James Love and prop Zac Metcalfe put in some ferocious tackles,forcing numerous errors.

The Pirates capatalised on these errors and after good work from Metcalfe getting stopped inches from the line, on the following tackle his fellow forward Liam Braithwaite crashed over the line, carrying numerous defenders along with him to give the Pirates the lead at 40-36.

Then came a Pirates try straight from the training field.

From the base of the scrum the ball was taken blindside and a kick was put through,it took a lucky deflection and landed kindly in the hands of Stephenson for him to score under the posts and complete a 46-36 win for the Pirates.

Coach Paddock said: “From a spectator’s point it was a good game to watch, for myself and the players it wasn’t so good.

“We just weren’t clicking in defence. We bashed them about to the point they just didn’t want to run anymore, but when they shipped it, we struggled to deal with them.

“But we chalked up another win so I can’t moan.

“It’s a big test this coming Saturday as we play away to Halifax side Elland.”

