Scarborough club’s Old Boys sparkle in warm-up clash against new-look Pirates squad

Action from the Pirates warm-up match against the Old Boys

Around 150 people turned up to Cayton playing fields association to watch the new boys tackle the Old Boys in a historic day for the club, writes Callum Wright.

In what was a bruising encounter, the Old Boys team, packed full of league winning ex-players, had too much for the current pirates team on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Boys defended strongly all game and played well drilled expansive rugby throughout; making them look like they had never stopped playing.

The Pirates take on the Old Boys

Billy Parker shone for the Old Boys and was a constant threat to the current squad’s defence. Captain Jack Hakings led the team well from the halves and was voted as their man of the match by the current squad.

Despite the defeat, the current Pirates squad showed plenty of spirit and have lots of positives and areas of improvement to take into this week's home game against York Barbarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's captain Dave Douthwaite led the team from the front with a typically committed 80 minute performance.

Arron Ogden also impressed (after breaking his nose in the first tackle of the game) directing the team from the halves and earned the man of the match which was picked by the Old Boys squad.

There was no holding back in the warm-up match last Saturday.

The current squad try-scorers on Saturday were Jordan Palliser, Nathan Hakings, Marcus Paddock (2), Josh Collins and Douthwaite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pirates skipper Douthwaite was delighted with how the day went.

He said: “It was great day to be a part of! The Old Boys were fantastic and played like the well drilled side they were back in the day!

“Jack Hakings was fantastic a real threat all game showed some real grit after picking up an ankle injury early on, Billy Parker and Nicky Brining were fantastic as well.

"Although the current side lost there are plenty of positives to take from the game and it also highlighted what we as a team need to work on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nath Hakings was awesome high work rate and causing problems all game for the Old Boys. Chris Backhouse was great at hooker too.

"Aaron Ogden showed some real heart breaking his nose in the first set and played a full 80,

"It was a brilliant day to be a part of, a pleasure to play against the side I played in for years, and winning many trophies with.

"After speaking with some of the Old Boys after the game they really enjoyed it and are signing on which will further strengthen our all ready good squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great to see 150-plus fans watching, and big thanks to Cayton for allowing us to set up base there this season.”

"Also well in Limo whose idea this day was and has been a big driving factor in the reformation of the Pirates in recent years.

“And thanks to Chris Keld for coaching us this season and making me captain for the season, looking forward to what should be a great season."

Coach Keld added: "We should be very proud to be able to put out two rugby league teams from Scarborough and to be able to put on such a good game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Credit to all players involved but also credit to all the previous coaches, volunteers and parents that been involved in rugby league over the years that have helped these lads to get to this point.

"This game felt a bit like a celebration of Scarborough rugby league with past, present and future players all on display. Former coaches, players and club officials were also in the crowd with lots of fond memories shared after the game.”