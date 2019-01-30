Scarborough Pirates call it quits

Scarborough Pirates Rugby League Club have called it quits.

The Hunmanby-based club's senior side packed in a couple of years ago, but their junior sides have now followed suit.

The club posted the following statement: "We are sure you have all figured out by now Scarborough Pirates has folded.

"The decreasing numbers and lack of commitment has taken effect and the committee have decided they can no longer go on.

"We say good bye and thank you to Keith Paddock Jnr and Nichola Paddock for dedicating 16 years of their life to the club to enable many people play rugby league for Scarborough.

"Andy Payne, Shaun Millward, Dave Marsden, the late Mal Collin, Mark Burton, Andy Lawler, Adam Lee to name a few, all had a massive input into the club.

"As I am sure you will all agree this is a big loss for Scarborough and the decision has not been taken lightly.

"We have had some success and take away very fond memories. Thank you all for your support."