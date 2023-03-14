Scarborough Pirates lost their home opener to Goole Vikings.

Opting to attack up the slight hill in the first half, the home side started strongly, but it was the Vikings who struck first when a break down the right side resulted in a try.

The Pirates soon pulled one back as the game started to turn into a real arm wrestle but Goole pulled away slightly going into half-time 22-14 ahead.

The hosts fought back to take a narrow 24-22 lead, but Goole absorbed the pressure and scored two late tries to steal the win.

Captain Dave Douthwaite led the team from the front, his high work-rate in defence and strong carries earned him the man of the match award for Pirates, who are at Leeds Akkies on Saturday.