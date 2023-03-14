News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
43 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
49 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
5 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
6 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK

Scarborough Pirates edged out by Goole Vikings in home league opener

Scarborough Pirates slipped to a 34-28 loss against Goole Vikings in their first home league game of the season.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 18:21 GMT
Scarborough Pirates lost their home opener to Goole Vikings.
Scarborough Pirates lost their home opener to Goole Vikings.
Scarborough Pirates lost their home opener to Goole Vikings.

Opting to attack up the slight hill in the first half, the home side started strongly, but it was the Vikings who struck first when a break down the right side resulted in a try.

The Pirates soon pulled one back as the game started to turn into a real arm wrestle but Goole pulled away slightly going into half-time 22-14 ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hosts fought back to take a narrow 24-22 lead, but Goole absorbed the pressure and scored two late tries to steal the win.

Captain Dave Douthwaite led the team from the front, his high work-rate in defence and strong carries earned him the man of the match award for Pirates, who are at Leeds Akkies on Saturday.

Most Popular

Scarborough PiratesVikingsPiratesGoole