13-man Scarborough RUFC lose at home to Pocklington

Scarborough slipped to a 25-7 loss at home to Pocklington, finishing the North One East game with only 13 men after red cards for Tom Hicks and skipper Matty Jones.

A very scrappy start to the game saw the hosts' Ben Martin and a Pock player both shown a yellow card in the first 25 minutes, Scarborough taking the lead when a speculative kick from Jordan Wakeham was collected by Manning Smith and he fed James Perrett to go over for a try.

Ratcliffe converted to see the Silver Royd club go 7-0 ahead.

The visitors got back into the game with an unconverted try just before half-time.

Hicks then became the second Scarborough player to head for the sin-bin in first-half injury-time, but Pocklington missed the chance to go ahead, missing the resulting penalty in front of the posts.

Hicks returned to the pitch after the interval but was penalised shortly after and received his second yellow card.

Another yellow card then saw the home side reduced to 13 men, and despite holding on for a while with two less players a determined Scarborough finally succumbed and Pocklington scored a try to go 10-7 ahead, the conversion being charged down.

The visitors then pulled clear with another couple of unconverted tries to lead 20-7.

Matters got worse for an exhausted home side as skipper Jones was shown a red card and Pocklington added another try to make the final score 25-7.