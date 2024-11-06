14-man Pocklington RUFC dig deep to earn 37-10 win on the road at Hullensians
There was nothing between the sides for the first quarter of an hour which ended all square at 3-3, writes Phil Gilbank.
Pocklington were then stunned as prop Charlie Crotty was harshly sent off for a high tackle; but the 14-man visitors upped their efforts to take control against the odds, banking points on every visit to home territory to cruise to victory.
Paradoxically the shock red boosted a big response, Rob Boddy sprinting full length to cross when Hullensians' threatening attack was intercepted.
Straightaway another raid saw hooker Will Husband stroll over from a ruck; and with Christian Pollock adding the conversion then booting three penalties from three more Pock thrusts the visitors were in the driving seat at 24-3 at the break.
Led by combative new skipper Will Sayer, they retained control in the second period, Pollock banging over his fifth penalty from halfway.
Hullensians improved but had hardly had a look in, picking up three yellow cards as their frustrations got the better of them.
It gave Pock plenty of field position, seeing Matty Downes blast over from a penalty scrummage, Pollock converting.
A grub kick and chase gave Hullensians a consolation score, but the game ended with Pock back on top, Harry Matthews sealing things with a drop goal.
Pocklington Panthers looked down and out at 6-20 at the interval, but turned it round to overhaul previously unbeaten Hullensians 28-27, scoring second half tries from James 'Chops' Thompson (2) and Sam Sellers, with Freddie Hara kicking two conversions and two penalties.
Pocklington Women grabbed a one-point victory at Selby by 20-19 in the battle of joint second in RFU North 3, also coming from 14 points behind at half-time.
Their great second half comeback saw tries from Sophie Reeves, Alicia Boon, Ellie Randall and Bea Stanton take the spoils.
Pocklington Colts had a ding-dong Yorkshire Cup tussle home to Wheatley Hills, Hills kicking their goals then pulling clear late on to win 37-20.