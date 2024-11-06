14-man Pocklington RUFC dig deep to earn 37-10 win on the road at Hullensians​

Rob Boddy is roared on by Pocklington RUFC supporters as he sprints clear for the first try. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Pocklington RUFC turned disaster into triumph away to Hullensians, overcoming early problems to win handsomely by 37-10.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was nothing between the sides for the first quarter of an hour which ended all square at 3-3, writes Phil Gilbank.

Pocklington were then stunned as prop Charlie Crotty was harshly sent off for a high tackle; but the 14-man visitors upped their efforts to take control against the odds, banking points on every visit to home territory to cruise to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paradoxically the shock red boosted a big response, Rob Boddy sprinting full length to cross when Hullensians' threatening attack was intercepted.

Will Husband bursts over for Pocklington's second try. PHOTOS BY PHIL GILBANK

Straightaway another raid saw hooker Will Husband stroll over from a ruck; and with Christian Pollock adding the conversion then booting three penalties from three more Pock thrusts the visitors were in the driving seat at 24-3 at the break.

Led by combative new skipper Will Sayer, they retained control in the second period, Pollock banging over his fifth penalty from halfway.

Hullensians improved but had hardly had a look in, picking up three yellow cards as their frustrations got the better of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gave Pock plenty of field position, seeing Matty Downes blast over from a penalty scrummage, Pollock converting.

A grub kick and chase gave Hullensians a consolation score, but the game ended with Pock back on top, Harry Matthews sealing things with a drop goal.

Pocklington Panthers looked down and out at 6-20 at the interval, but turned it round to overhaul previously unbeaten Hullensians 28-27, scoring second half tries from James 'Chops' Thompson (2) and Sam Sellers, with Freddie Hara kicking two conversions and two penalties.

Pocklington Women grabbed a one-point victory at Selby by 20-19 in the battle of joint second in RFU North 3, also coming from 14 points behind at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their great second half comeback saw tries from Sophie Reeves, Alicia Boon, Ellie Randall and Bea Stanton take the spoils.

Pocklington Colts had a ding-dong Yorkshire Cup tussle home to Wheatley Hills, Hills kicking their goals then pulling clear late on to win 37-20.