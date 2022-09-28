Abi Bowes scores nine tries as Scarborough RUFC Valkyries soar to 73-5 win at Northallerton

Abi Bowes scored a superb nine tries in the away win for Scarborough RUFC Valkyries at Northallerton

Thankfully, as is the way in women’s rugby, Northallerton were very understanding and offered three players so a 13 v 13 match was played.

Northallerton, playing with the slope, started the game strongly, with several barging carries from the forwards resulting in the first score after five minutes.

This kickstarted Scarborough and that was the last time in the first half that the hosts entered the Valkyries 22.

Strong direct carries from the front row of Charlotte Read, Anna Waite and Hannah Lewis pegged the hosts back leaving space for scrum-half Harriet Etchells and fly-half Jess Bray to exploit the outside spaces resulting in two tries from full-back Abi Bowes.

Scarborough were now dictating play with great offloading and support from Helen Browne, Bev Taylor and Tallulah Starbuck creating space for Etchells to score near the posts.

Further tries from Bowes (2), Lewis and Starbuck in her first senior match made for a half-time score of 30-5.

Early in the second half a loanee was injured and Scarborough played the remainder with 12 v 13. However, the visitors continued to exploit the space. Emily Hazeldine was outstanding at centre and breaking tackles with ease.

Tries continued to come at regular intervals with Bowes and Lewis grabbing another two each. In the last 15 minutes the hosts started to tire.