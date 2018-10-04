Aldcroft handed England training squad call-up

Scarborough-born Zoe Aldcroft has been handed a call-up to the England Women training camp held at Loughborough University starting today and continuing for four days.

Gloucester-Hartpury lock Aldcroft has been named in the training squad for the first time in a year since returning from injury, having last played for England during the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Aldcroft’s call up comes ahead of the Quilter Internationals against USA and Canada in November.

There will also be 28 full-time contracts being dished out to England Women’s players, which will come into effect on January 1.

Aldcroft has also recently been named skipper of Tyrells Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury.