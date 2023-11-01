Alex Todd’s Sandy Bay defeats Lewis Wilson’s Kowloon in Hong Kong Premiership clash of ex-Pocklington RUFC teammates

Lewis Wilson (left) and Alex Todd (right) in action for Pocklington RUFC.

Alex Todd and Lewis Wilson both did pre-season training together at their home club, before jetting to the other side of the world to continue their rugby careers as a player and coach respectively.

And on Saturday they were at opposing ends as their new clubs, Sandy Bay and Kowloon, faced each other at Kowloon's Kings Park stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Todd, it’s his first overseas experience after playing with Pocklington School, Pocklington, Exeter University and Hull in recent seasons.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he’s quickly proved his worth with a series of top displays, including a man of the match award.

For former England youth cap Wilson, flying to Hong Kong was more last minute. Lined up to be player-coach and Youth Development Officer for Pocklington; he’d played in the club's first league game against Wensleydale when he got a late call offering him the head coach role at Kowloon.

He knew what to expect, having previously spent 2021 as a player with Sandy Bay - the two clubs being just a couple of miles apart in Hong Kong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on Saturday it turned out to be no contest as Todd’s Sandy Bay ran out convincing 51-8 winners to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign and remain top of the Premiership, dealing out mid-table Kowloon's second defeat.

Back in Yorkshire, the only Pocklington side in action last weekend was the Pilgrims, who took a 26-man squad to Selby and triumphed 27-12.

The Pilgrims led 8-0 at the interval as Number 8 Lewis McHale blasted over and scrum half Niall Quinn kicked a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

The Pilgrims maintained their advantage after the break, scoring three tries to Selby’s two with flanker Charlie Darmody prominent.