Bridlington's Alicia Darley called up to Yorkshire Under-15s girls squad

The 14-year-old Scarborough RUFC player earned her place in the final squad after a trial at Sandal RUFC earlier this month.

Dad Tom said: “Alicia, who is currently a Year Nine student at Bridlington School, was selected to trial for the Under-15 Yorkshire Girls’ Rugby team on Saturday April 9.

“There were 100 girls at the trial, which took place in Sandal, near Leeds.

“They spent two hours taking part in some small games to assess their basic skills and fitness, then a 15-a-side tackle game.

“She has been selected as one of the 30 girls to make the Under-15 Yorkshire team. which makes her dreams of playing for the Red Roses, England Women’s team one step nearer.

“Alicia was the only one out of four chosen from her club Scarborough RUFC.”

Alicia began her rugby career as a five-year-old at Bridlington RUFC.

Her proud dad added: “Alicia was always a tough little character, very fiesty so we introduced her to rugby at five years old for Bridlington Rugby Club, where she was usually the only girl in the team.

“She kept playing for Bridlington Rugby Club until she finished her primary school, Our Lady and St Peter’s.

“In her final year playing at Bridlington Rugby Club she received the Club Player of the Year award, in recognition of her skills and commitment to the game.

“Her coach John Lee said in his speech “that if Alicia didn’t play for England one day, they’d be trouble”

“In Year 6 she also helped coach her primary school after-school rugby sessions each week as she wanted to be an inspiration to other young girls.

“From Year 7 she could no longer play with boys and Bridlington RUFC didn’t have any other girls in that age group so she had to move to her present club, Scarborough RUFC.

“This means we have to drive an almost two-hour round-trip each week for training.

“We also drive to her Sunday matches, which can be up to two hours away from home in places like Selby or Cottingham.

“We do this as we know how much she dreams of being a professional rugby player.”

The Brid teenager, who plays as scrum-half or a number 10, has a developmental day for her new Yorkshire Team on May 2 at Sandal, three training days in May, a Lancashire Festival on May 16 and a Cheshire Festival on May 22.

Tom added: “She enjoys going to the Rugby 7s in London every year and also plays for the Under-15s at Bridlington Cricket Club as a fast bowler.

“Her future plans are to do well in her GCSEs and then attend the rugby academy at Bishop Burton, then play for the Red Roses.

“Her main skills are aggressively rucking over and clearing out and ripping the ball and favourite players are Emily Scarratt and Jonny May.”

Alicia’s advice for girls thinking about playing rugby is,:”It helps improve your confidence and makes you competitive especially when playing against boys.”

Tom added: “There are also a lot of travel costs and accommodation involved with Alicia playing rugby union so it would be great if any local individuals or businesses would like to help her out with any sponsorship.”