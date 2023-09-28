Butterwick veteran Steve Bannister races into third spot at Trackrod Rally Yorkshire
The veteran Butterwick potato farmer and co-driver Callum Atkinson steered their trusty 2-litre Mk2 Escort over 60 competitive miles of North York Moors forest tracks to finish a mere 34.2 seconds behind winner and multiple ex-British Asphalt and Historic Champion Jason Prichard, but ahead of Nick Elliot and Roger Chilman, who are among a clutch of drivers battling for this year’s crown, writes Keith McGhie.
Bannister - now 72 but the most successful man in the history of the 46--year-old Trackrod event - was astounded by his own success, enthusing: “If you had said I was going to finish third overall before the start I’d have said don’t be so daft - I’m absolutely delighted, especially against some of the top two-wheel drive boys around and as we have broken down the past two years.
“The car ran faultlessly, which is credit to Rob Snowdon, who looks after it in Malton.
“Putting tyres on and fuel in it is all we had to do!”
It was almost a memorable Saturday for the East Yorkshire family as Bannister’s stepson Paul Thompson, from near Langtoft, was running in sixth position when his clutch failed on the very last corner of the final stage - the longest of the rally, at 13 miles, in Langdale.
Pickering panel beater David Brown also had his impressive charge halted, as an electrical problem brought his similar Escort to a stop in Langdale.
Near neighbour Steve Magson’s eye-catching Mercedes 190E finished second in its class, while Carl Stuttard, from Scarborough, was another left to wonder what might have been after his challenge for Northern Historic Championship honours was also halted when his Escort shed all it’s oil in Saturday’s opening stage at Gale Rigg.
But the biggest smile at the Filey seafront finish, apart for that on Bannister’s face, was reserved for French World Championship regular Adrien Fourmaux, who clinched the British Championship with a round to spare by taking overall victory in a state-of-the-art Ford Fiesta Rally2.