Hosts Castleford RUFC Girls prove too strong for Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s and Under-18s

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s

Castleford U13s went on the attack and found space out wide and secured early tries. Scarborough tried to compete but were being too nice, especially in the breakdown.

The visitors came back into the game with strong tackling from Neve Moon and darting runs from Erin Smith.

The Scarborough U13s tried to take the game to Cas but the hosts' tackling and defence were strong and held firm.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-18s line up at Castleford RUFC

Scarborough kept trying to move the ball into space through good decision making of passing along the line and probing runs by Rebekah Aikamhenze.

Eventually Scarborough got their try through a determined strong power drive by Anabelle Drake.

Castleford continued to dominate the play taking a solid lead, Scarborough tried to get back into the game in the last quarter but Castleford went onto command the game with a deserved hard fought victory over Scarborough.

Scarborough U18s had a tough game against Castleford RUFC and were unable to get over the line with any tries.

The visitors came under wave after wave of increasing pressure from Castleford with Scarborough's defence unable to keep the home side out.