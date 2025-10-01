Chris Bilton and Tom Neal lead the way for Woodhouse Grange in 2025 season

Chris Bilton, in action during his 52 for Woodhouse Grange in the loss against York, topped the batting charts during the 2025 season. Photo: Phil Gilbank

Woodhouse Grange CC 1st XI look back on a 2025 season that was steady rather than spectacular, with work already underway for next summer on both the ground and their playing strength.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Yorkshire Premier League North they won 10 games to finish fifth in the table, while the main knockout success was in the league cup, reaching the semi-final before going out at Doncaster.

On the individual front Chris Bilton again topped the batting with 758 at 42.1 with two league centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was backed up by Lee Goddard (667 runs at 37.1) Harry Gamble (650 at 34.2 with one century) and Joe Hall (414 at 21.8), young wicketkeeper Hall, who snapped up 28 catches and nine stumpings, also impressed with Derbyshire CCC Academy and 2nd XI.

On the bowling front quickie Tom Neal took 38 wickets, followed by off-spinners James Finch (31) and Chris Suddaby (28) with Zac Wilson having 25 victims in his debut season for the club.

Woodhouse 2nd XI had another successful campaign, finishing joint top of Prem 2 (they could not be promoted because of the 1st XI status), reaching the north group final of the National Village Cup, and winning the YPLN T20 Plate.

The 3rd XI also had a good league season, finishing third in Division Two Ebor to gain promotion to Division 1, while the 4th team consolidated their Division Three status with a ninth place finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Wednesday Foss Evening League both Woodhouse sides were in the First Division, with the 1st XI were one of three teams who finished level at the top with 24 points, sharing the title with Heworth on a countback.

FOOTBALL: Pocklington Town earned a 1-1 home draw against Hull United in the Humber Premier League on Saturday.

Carl Brewer hit the second-half leveller for Town, who head to Reckitts this weekend.

Town 3rds suffered a 5-0 loss on the road at Dunnington Reserves in the York Football League Reserve Division B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town 3rds make the trip to Church Fenton Reserves this coming Saturday.

Pocklington 2nds’ Division One game at Helperby was postponed last week, and they will hope to return to action at home to Wheldrake.

Town 4ths’ match at East Hull Wanderers was also called off, but they will be back in action at home to Hessle SC 3rds in the East Riding FA Qualifying Cup.