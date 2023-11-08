Ed Wraith dives in for Pocklington RUFC's third try against Hullensians in their victory on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO BY ANDY NELSON

Ultimately they were one try short of the bonus point, and relied on 13 points from the boot of Christian Pollock plus some solid second half defending to ensure a narrow 28-22 win, writes Mark Fletcher.

The two sides exchanged early penalty kicks.

Then on 18 minutes Pocklington looked set to open their try account, only to be thwarted when the scoring pass was intercepted and the visitors' right wing sprinted 80 metres to touch down at the other end.

Pocklington were soon back on the front foot thanks to fly-half Louis Sangwin finding good field position with his boot.

From a lineout Pock mauled strongly and hooker Jim Thornton went over for the try to put the hosts within two points on the scoreboard.

Pock were in control, especially up front where young prop Lewi Bell excelled. And after Andy Argo-Bennett tidied up scrappy ball to set up another attack, some slick hands saw wing Harry Matthews touchdown in the left corner and secure the lead for the first time.

The half ended with Ed Wraith adding a third try after breaking from the base of a dominant home scrum, Pollock converting and soon after slotting a penalty to give Pocklington a healthy interval lead of 25-10.

Hullensians made some effective tactical changes at half-time which kept Pocklington at bay for most of the second period.

The visitors dominated territory and scored 12 points from two tries and a conversion, whilst Pock could only add three penalty points from the boot of Pollock.

Pocklington's defence held on well at the end when down to 13 men from two yellow cards, and while the try bonus-point did not materialise, the unbeaten run at Percy Road remained intact.

Pocklington Panthers were also involved in a close contest away at their Hullensians counterparts.