Coach Matty Jones ready for crunch derby clash at relegation rivals Bridlington RUFC

Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones.

Since the turn of the new year, Jones’ side have won seven of their last eight league matches with their only league defeat coming against Morley back at the start of January, writes Charlie Hopper.

Scarborough now know that a victory at Brid this weekend could well secure their place in Regional 2 North East, as they are on 39 points with the Dukes Park club and Old Crossleyans, with Glossop well adrift on only four points.

Touching on last weekend’s win against Glossop, Jones said: “I don’t think we played very well in the first half, we played too much with the ball and we didn’t earn the right to go forward.

“But in the second half we looked a completely different team, we played where we wanted to and we were a lot smarter with the ball which is pleasing.

“Credit to Glossop, they came to play and showed up and they used their big centres well.”

Scarborough and Bridlington last met in February, when a second-half try from Will Rennard helped his side win 18-14.

Jones is well aware of how difficult it can be to get a win at Dukes Park but hopes that his side will put in a strong performance.

He added: “We always knew it was going to come down to a game against Brid and obviously they have home advantage which is huge. I don’t think we’ve won there for a couple of years so it’s definitely going to be a tough game.

“When two sides, near the bottom of the table, play against each other you’re both looking to do the same thing and put a gap between yourself and the other team. They’ll be looking to stamp their authority in the league and that’s the same as us.”

In terms of selection, Jones admits he could have a few tough decisions to make.

He added: “It’s been like that for the last couple of weeks, the lads who have been picked have played really well and know that other players are pushing them.