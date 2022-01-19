Colts quartet make senior debut for Scarborough RUFC Vikings
Four Colts players made their debuts on Saturday for Scarborough RUFC Vikings in their 15-5 loss to BP Chemicals (Hull) at Silver Royd in an East Yorkshire Merit Table match.
The debutants were Colts Robbie Kerr, Will Vasey, Richard Sharp and Dan Boyes.
Under RFU regulations this season Under-17s were not permitted to play in senior rugby until January 2022 due to the reduced number of matches played during the Covid-19 pandemic.
All four of them had played mini and junior rugby since they were six years old and have been training and integrating with the Senior players since last December.
Before the match rugby club stalwart Tom Fish, a veteran of over 1,000 Scarborough appearances presented them with their match-day shirts to welcome them into the senior ranks.
In a tight game all four of them played a full part, scrum-half Boyes scoring Scarborough’s only try and back row forward Vasey being awarded player of the match for an outstanding tackling display.
Vikings team manager Craig Bone said: “We welcome these young players into our team. I think it’s a tremendous achievement for these players and reward for all the years of dedication and commitment to playing for Scarborough shown since an early age.
“The club needs players like these to step up into the Senior sides to add strength and depth to our squad.”
Colts team coach Alex Sharp said “I’m very proud of the lads they have been working hard at senior training in order to force their way into the team. We will be encouraging more of the experienced and physically able Colts players to step up to senior rugby as the season progresses.”