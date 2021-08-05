Competitive rugby returns to Scarborough RUFC with 10s tournament

Scarborough RUFC will play host to a 10s tournament on Saturday Photo by Andy Standing

A 10s tournament will take place at Silver Royd this weekend, with 11 different teams hoping to be successful.

Hosts Scarborough, Joe Lenton Select X, Whitby, Hullensians, Driffield, WOB’s, Moortown A, Moortown B, Doncaster, Goole and Rowntree are all making the trip to the coast to take part in the inaugural tournament.

All teams are fielding five forwards and five backs with matches split into two halves of eight minutes.

The club have also secured the services of professional sevens referees, who will take charge of the games to ensure that the day runs smoothly and fairly.

The tournament begins at 10am, with a three-pool round-robin system, which will then be followed by the knockout stages that will be held on the main pitches.