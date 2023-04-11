Crowds flock to Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s as Cleveland Cougars net top spot

Cleveland Cougars celebrate after receiving the WS Fowler Challenge Trophy from Warrendale Wagyu director Tom Richardson. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

There were a few early one-sided romps between social sides and teams that take their sevens rugby seriously, but there were equal numbers of cliffhangers, several decided in sudden-death extra-time, writes Phil Gilbank.

And after nine hours of non-stop rugby it came down to an all north-east final between Cleveland Cougars and Barnard Castle Old Boys, also dubbed Martin's Minions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was end to end in the early stages, but Cleveland pulled away late on to lift the trophy by 24-10.

Manchester Metrodogs lift the Amy Hardy Cup after receiving it from Pocklington RUFC President Paul Rhodes (left) and Warrendale Wagyu director James Thornton (right).

The Plate Competition for early losers saw Goole edge Driffield in final 24-16.

The eight-team Womens 7s for the Amy Hardy Cup turned out to be a triumphant homecoming for Pocklington's Michelle Walker. She invited her university teammates from Manchester Metrodogs for an Easter weekend in her home town; and after Bishop Burton College had taken a first half lead in the final, the Metrodogs came from behind to lift the trophy 10-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results: WS Fowler Challenge Cup Preliminary Round: Pocklington 38 Pilgrims 0; Old Pocklingtonians 12 York Wild Turkeys 36; Woldgate OB 31 Goole 19; Ganton CC 0 Martins Minions Barnard Castle 62; Driffield 25 Old Peterites 28; Hymerians 10 Malton & Norton 29. First Round: Northern Exiles 24 Pocklington 19; Hull Ionians 29 Wild Turkeys 12; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 19 Woldgate OB 21; Heworth RL 0 Martins Minions 42; Cleveland Cougars 43 Ionians Buccaneers 0; Penguin International 46 Old Peterites 0; Oxford Barbarians 39 Pocklington Colts 0; York Saints 19 Malton & Norton 15. Quarter Finals: Northern Exiles 0 Hull Ionians 22; Woldgate OB 0 Barnard Castle 29; Cleveland Cougars 31 Penguin International 26; York Saints 17 Oxford Barbarians 29. Semi-finals: Hull Ionians 14 Barnard Castle 24; Cleveland Cougars 38 Oxford Barbarians 12. Final: Cleveland Cougars 24 Barnard Castle 10.

MB Herring Plate Competition quarter-finals: Old Pocklingtonians 0 Goole 29; Pilgrims 0 Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 48; Driffield 24 Hymerians 19; Pocklington Colts 24 Ionians Buccaneers 38. Semi-finals: Goole 29 Warrendale Wagyu 5; Ionians Buccaneers 20. Final Goole 24 Driffield 16.

Cleveland Cougars celebrate after receiving the WS Fowler Challenge Trophy from Warrendale Wagyu director Tom Richardson

Amy Hardy Memorial Cup final: Manchester Metrodogs 10 Bishop Burton College 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad