Darley, Knaggs and Drake sparkle in Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-16s win on the road at Stockton

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-16s won on the road at Stockton

Scarborough Under-16s started strongly and took control of the ball.

Scarborough fly-half Alicia Darley spotted space behind Stockton’s defence and with a clever kick and chase over the home back line was able to collect the ball and go over for the visitors’ first try.

Then visiting scrum-half Sophie Knaggs evaded the Stockton attempted tackles and sprinted through for their second try.

Darley then scored her second try of the match again escaping Stockton’s attempts to tackle her.

Scarborough’s pack were powering through Stockton with hooker Eliot Stanley-Warren receiving the ball in space to gallop through the Stockton defensive line and score her try.

The scrum for Scarborough was another advantage pilling on the pressure on the Stockton forwards.

Great handling by Scarborough’s forwards enabled lock Anabelle Drake to bulldoze her way through the Stockton defence and crash over the line for her first try.

Stockton regrouped and scored their first try.

Scarborough did not let that deter them and went straight back up the other end for Darley to score her third try.

Scarborough’s forwards continued to compete in the ruck and secure good ball for Number Eight Aleisha Owuor to stride through to score her try.

Knaggs then darted through for her second try.

Scarborough now had full control of the game.

From a lineout Stockton did not secure the ball and lock Anabelle Drake reacted first collecting the ball and then steamed through to score her second try of the match.

Scarborough Under-14s started slowly conceding quick tries.

The visitors regrouped and came back strongly with strong performances from hooker Esther Wallace and prop Izzy Jenkinson with a debut from Ruth Davis. Scarborough missed out on victory by one score.

Scarborough Under-18s joined with Blaydon RUFC against Stockton with excellent performances from front row Zhane Miller and scrum-half Charlotte Miles.