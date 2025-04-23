Debutants Old Grovians claim victory at 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s
The 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s saw 32 teams and thousands of spectators pack into Percy Road for a 10-hour feast of non-stop rugby, writes Phil Gilbank.
It ended with West Yorkshire side Old Grovians lifting the Fowler Trophy on their debut, the ex-Woodhouse Grove School pupils beating Lomaitivi Fijians in the final by 38-12.
Earlier the women's competition final saw Bishop Burton OG beat holders Sale Metrodogs 33-7 and the Amy Hardy Cup. In the men’s plate Jersey Royals came through a tussle with Driffield 28-12 for the Herring Plate.
It was a good humoured day of high quality sevens rugby on show, producing tries and entertainment throughout.
Results, Prelim Round: York Saints 24 Hull Ionians 19; Jersey Royals 10 Lomaiviti 14; Pock Porkers 19 Woldgate OB 26; Goole 15 Driffield 10; Panthers & Pilgrims 10 Old Scardeburgians 17; Selby 40 Old Pocklingtonians 19; Malton & Norton 0 Rays & Strays 50.
First round: Pocklington 10 Northern Exiles 40; Metrodogs 12 York Saints 28; Old Peterites 5 Lomaiviti 24; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 29 Woldgate OB 12; Old Grovians 42 Goole 5; Martin's Minions (Barnard Castle) 29 Old Scardeburgians 12; Cleveland Cougars 24 Selby 12; Northumbria Thunderhawks 22 Rays & Strays 17.
Quarter-finals: Northern Exiles 17 York Saints 7; Lomaiviti 38 Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 7; Old Grovians 45 Martin's Minions (Barnard Castle) 0; Old Scardeburgians 12; Cleveland Cougars 14 Northumbria Thunderhawks 15.
Semi-finals: Northern Exiles 12 Lomaiviti 19; Old Grovians 31 Northumbria Thunderhawks 5.
Final: Lomaiviti Fijians 12 Old Grovians 38.
Plate Competition: Quarter-finals: Hull Ionians 0 Jersey Royals 36; Pock Porkers 12 Metrodogs 41; Driffield 25 Panthers & Pilgrims 12; Old Pocklingtonians 46 Malton & Norton 10. Semi Finals: Jersey Royals 27 Metrodogs 0; Driffield 17 Old Pocklingtonians 15. Final: Jersey Royals 28 Driffield 12.
Womens Group A: Pocklington 15 Selby 5; Metrodogs 44 Selby 0; Northallerton 22 York RI 12; York RI 5 Metrodogs 22; Pock 22 Northallerton 12; Selby 22 York RI 7; Pock 36 York RI 0; Metrodogs 36 Northallerton 5; Selby 26 Northallerton 17; Metrodogs 24 Pock 0.
Group B: Bishop Burton OG 31 Durham Uni 10; Old Brods 29 Valkyries 10; Durham Uni 22 Old Brods 0; Bishop Burton OG 31 Durham Uni 10; Old Brods 29 Valkyries 10; Bishop Burton OG 32 Valkyries 17; Durham Uni 38 Valkyries 5; Bishop Burton OG 29 Old Brods 5.
Third place play-off: Durham Uni 31 Pock 0. Final: Bishop Burton OG 33 Sale Metrodogs 7.