Debutants Old Grovians claim victory at 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s

Old Grovians celebrate after receiving the Fowler Trophy from Warrendale Wagyu director James Thornton (right).

A big day of seven-a-side rugby at Pocklington on Good Friday ended with new names on the trophy of both men's and women's competitions.

The 65th Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s saw 32 teams and thousands of spectators pack into Percy Road for a 10-hour feast of non-stop rugby, writes Phil Gilbank.

It ended with West Yorkshire side Old Grovians lifting the Fowler Trophy on their debut, the ex-Woodhouse Grove School pupils beating Lomaitivi Fijians in the final by 38-12.

Earlier the women's competition final saw Bishop Burton OG beat holders Sale Metrodogs 33-7 and the Amy Hardy Cup. In the men’s plate Jersey Royals came through a tussle with Driffield 28-12 for the Herring Plate.

Old Scardeburgians in action. Photo by David Wilkinson

It was a good humoured day of high quality sevens rugby on show, producing tries and entertainment throughout.

Results, Prelim Round: York Saints 24 Hull Ionians 19; Jersey Royals 10 Lomaiviti 14; Pock Porkers 19 Woldgate OB 26; Goole 15 Driffield 10; Panthers & Pilgrims 10 Old Scardeburgians 17; Selby 40 Old Pocklingtonians 19; Malton & Norton 0 Rays & Strays 50.

First round: Pocklington 10 Northern Exiles 40; Metrodogs 12 York Saints 28; Old Peterites 5 Lomaiviti 24; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 29 Woldgate OB 12; Old Grovians 42 Goole 5; Martin's Minions (Barnard Castle) 29 Old Scardeburgians 12; Cleveland Cougars 24 Selby 12; Northumbria Thunderhawks 22 Rays & Strays 17.

Quarter-finals: Northern Exiles 17 York Saints 7; Lomaiviti 38 Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 7; Old Grovians 45 Martin's Minions (Barnard Castle) 0; Old Scardeburgians 12; Cleveland Cougars 14 Northumbria Thunderhawks 15.

Semi-finals: Northern Exiles 12 Lomaiviti 19; Old Grovians 31 Northumbria Thunderhawks 5.

Final: Lomaiviti Fijians 12 Old Grovians 38.

Plate Competition: Quarter-finals: Hull Ionians 0 Jersey Royals 36; Pock Porkers 12 Metrodogs 41; Driffield 25 Panthers & Pilgrims 12; Old Pocklingtonians 46 Malton & Norton 10. Semi Finals: Jersey Royals 27 Metrodogs 0; Driffield 17 Old Pocklingtonians 15. Final: Jersey Royals 28 Driffield 12.

Womens Group A: Pocklington 15 Selby 5; Metrodogs 44 Selby 0; Northallerton 22 York RI 12; York RI 5 Metrodogs 22; Pock 22 Northallerton 12; Selby 22 York RI 7; Pock 36 York RI 0; Metrodogs 36 Northallerton 5; Selby 26 Northallerton 17; Metrodogs 24 Pock 0.

Group B: Bishop Burton OG 31 Durham Uni 10; Old Brods 29 Valkyries 10; Durham Uni 22 Old Brods 0; Bishop Burton OG 31 Durham Uni 10; Old Brods 29 Valkyries 10; Bishop Burton OG 32 Valkyries 17; Durham Uni 38 Valkyries 5; Bishop Burton OG 29 Old Brods 5.

Third place play-off: Durham Uni 31 Pock 0. Final: Bishop Burton OG 33 Sale Metrodogs 7.