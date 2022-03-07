Tom Ratcliffe scored two tries for Scarborough RUFC at Consett

Head Coach Matty Jones was forced to make eight changes prior to the game due to player unavailability, and his side were straight on the back foot from the kick-off, writes Charlie Hopper.

North One East strugglers Consett took the lead in the fifth minute of the match with winger Matt Jackson breaking clear on the wing to score in the corner. Nick Cook added the extras.

The lead was doubled just two minutes later, with Dan Patchcott capitalising on a knock-on to burst clear of the defence and score his side's second converted try.

Tom Makin scored a first-half try at Consett

Despite trying to find a way back into the game, it was the home side who added another try for 21-0.

This time, Rory Ryan put a kick in behind the Scarborough defence and centre Kyle Sabroe latched onto the ball in the corner.

Jones’ side responded in emphatic style with two tries in quick succession.

In the 24th minute, Tom Makin powered over from close range and then doubled his tally after a breakaway straight from kick-off. Tom Ratcliffe added the extras to reduce the deficit to 21-12.

On the half-hour mark, the gap between the teams was reduced even further courtesy of a try from Ratcliffe.

The fly-half collected the ball and worked his way inside to score to the right of the posts.

The resulting conversion drifted wide, to leave his side trailing 21-17 at the interval.

The second half started in similar fashion, with Consett stretching their lead even further with an unconverted try. Ethan Soden crashing over from close-range after continued pressure.

The momentum continued to swing at Amethyst Park, and we returned to a four-point game with Ratcliffe’s second try of the match.

Prop Tom Read won his side a penalty before Ratcliffe collected the ball out wide and avoided the tackles to score.

Back came the home side however, and in the 56th minute, stretched their advantage to 33-22.

The ball was worked through the backs before Soden doubled his tally. Cook added the difficult conversion to give his side a commanding position in the match.

As the game headed into the final 15 minutes, it was Jones who scored his side's fifth try of the match.

After taking a penalty close to the line, Will Vasey went agonisingly close before Jones scored. Ratcliffe added the conversion to set up an exciting, tense finish.

With just minutes remaining, Consett won a penalty inside the Scarborough half and opted to kick for the posts. Cook stepped up and added the penalty to give his side a 36-29 lead and only their third win of the season.